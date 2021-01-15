Staff Reporter

MASVINGO – Premier Services Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) Masvingo has relocated from its 365 Robert Mugabe Way offices to a strategically positioned office space at the Trade Centre Building in Hofmeyer Street.

PSMAS Communications and Stakeholder Relations Manager, Ms Paidamwoyo Chipunza said the relocation was necessitated by the need to offer convenience to clients saying the new offices were central for easy convenience.

“Our new offices are located at the centre of Masvingo Central Business District and this brings convenience to our clients.

“The new offices are just a street away from Premier Services Medical Investments (PSMI) making it easier for our members to access services. The offices are more spacious than the ones we were using before and allow for social distancing for both the clients and our staff in the fight against the Covid 19 pandemic.

“It is also easier to access other non PSMAS related services such as police and supermarkets,” said Ms Chipunza.

She said although normal working hours are from 0800 hours to 16:30 hours, the branch, just like any other PSMAS branches nationwide will abide by the recently effected national lockdown operating times that is from 0800 hours to 1500 hours.

“For any pressing inquiries that might need face-to-face interactions, we have put in place all necessary measures on Covid-19 prevention. Any clients coming in are encouraged to put on their face masks, correctly.

“We have also put in place temperature checks and a foot bath at the entrance for all walk-ins and there is also hand sanitization for everyone. In addition, all clients will be required to observe social distancing while the Society, will take it upon itself to fumigate the offices on a weekly basis,” said Ms Chipunza.

For any other inquiries, members are advised to contact the branch manager, Ms Jane Nyazika on 0772 420 630 or email jane.nyazika@psmas.co.zw or marketing officer, Mr Tafadzwa Zvaraya on 0772 719 338 or email tafadzwa.zvaraya@psmas.co.zw.

Members can also use the Society’s Facebook Page PSMASZimbabwe, Twitter-@PSMASZim or visit the website www.psmas.co.zw for more interactions.

PSMAS will continue educating members of the public on Covid-19 prevention and offer assistance in any other health insurance related inquiries.