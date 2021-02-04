Megan Hill





...as pupil scores 10As at Cambridge ‘O’ Level

TinaaniNyabereka/Christine Chiromo

GWERU- 16-year-old Anderson Adventist High student, Megan Lizelle Hill has set a mark above the rest after scoring 10As at the recently published 2020 Cambridge Ordinary Level results.

Hill sat for 10 subjects in both Sciences and Arts combinations.

In an interview with TellZim News, Anderson High School head, Billy Caxton Mukasvanga said the academic excellence which Megan showed was a result of hard work and dedication.

"Anderson High School is proud to have brilliant pupils like Hill. She has not only surpassed the previous record but rather has inspired future learners.

“She scored straight As in Mathematics, English, History, Religious Studies, Fashion and Textiles, Commerce, Chemistry, Biology, Geography and Physics.

"We want her to even score 15 points and above at ‘A’ Level. However, it is our wish that she gets a scholarship to enroll at Cambridge or Oxford University for her degree studies.

"As an institution we always teach our pupils that discipline is the bridge to success and Megan has led by example," said Mukasvanga.

Hill said her secret to achieving the great results was hard work saying she had to move out of her comfort zone and focus on her studies.

“Everything is possible if we put all the effort and concentration in what we do.

“Success does not come easy and a lot of people quit when the journey gets tough. We were under Covid-19 and most schools adopted online learning which was a bit challenging.

“The idea is not to be stopped by the challenges associated with online learning but coming up with ways to overcome the challenges,” said Hill.

She said she would like to pursue medicine after completing her A level studies.