|Hosiah Chipanga
…says he has to deliver God’s message
…if Mugabe could unite with Nkomo, why not
ED and Chamisa
Upenyu Chaota
Musician-cum
preacher and politician Hosiah Chipanga has revived efforts to meet and have a
conversation with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, saying that he has to deliver a
message from God which will save the country from turmoil.
Chipanga
told TellZim News in an interview that the country has derailed from God’s path
and was now isolated in a wilderness marked with endless suffering.
He said
the country lost its direction beginning from the days of former president
Robert Mugabe to the ‘new dispensation’ which has done nothing to remedy the
‘curse’ that has befallen the country.
“For
the past 40 years I have tried all means known to me to meet the President of
my country both the late and the current one to no avail.
“It is
true that those with access to tell the President of whoever would want to see
him are, for some reason, or due to the evil spirit of the devil that wants to
see suffer, not conveying the request.
“In
brief, I would tell President Mnangagwa of God’s spiritual advice on how
Zimbabwe can change itself and the world at large for the better,” said
Chipanga.
The Kwachu-kwachu
hit maker said he knew exactly what is needed to be done to get the country
back on track on which the economy will flourish.
“Imagine
we are millions of people in Zimbabwe but we each have a different talent
altogether though some may appear similar. Each country has its resources
though on the same planet.
“My
point is we as a people did not give these resources to our country but the
country gives them to us and we benefit.
“So by
nature the creator has given different things to different nations. So, if a nation
has been chosen to follow a certain path and through disobedience decides to
deviate, there is no way they reach their intended destination but just lost
forever.
“The country won’t come out of the wrong track
because it has new people. I know exactly what needs to be done to remedy all
these ills begotten our country,” said Chipanga.
He said
there is nothing other than pride and selfishness that is stopping President
Mnangagwa and opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa from having a
dialogue for the betterment of Zimbabwean lives.
“From
God's point of view, whoever for whatever reason refuses to associate with
others for the betterment of the people's lives would upset the creator of
mankind.
“If men like baba Nkomo (Joshua) and Robert Mugabe would join hands, who are we not to be united,” said Chipanga.
