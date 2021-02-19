



Hosiah Chipanga

…says he has to deliver God’s message

…if Mugabe could unite with Nkomo, why not ED and Chamisa

Upenyu Chaota

Musician-cum preacher and politician Hosiah Chipanga has revived efforts to meet and have a conversation with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, saying that he has to deliver a message from God which will save the country from turmoil.

Chipanga told TellZim News in an interview that the country has derailed from God’s path and was now isolated in a wilderness marked with endless suffering.

He said the country lost its direction beginning from the days of former president Robert Mugabe to the ‘new dispensation’ which has done nothing to remedy the ‘curse’ that has befallen the country.

“For the past 40 years I have tried all means known to me to meet the President of my country both the late and the current one to no avail.

“It is true that those with access to tell the President of whoever would want to see him are, for some reason, or due to the evil spirit of the devil that wants to see suffer, not conveying the request.

“In brief, I would tell President Mnangagwa of God’s spiritual advice on how Zimbabwe can change itself and the world at large for the better,” said Chipanga.

The Kwachu-kwachu hit maker said he knew exactly what is needed to be done to get the country back on track on which the economy will flourish.

“Imagine we are millions of people in Zimbabwe but we each have a different talent altogether though some may appear similar. Each country has its resources though on the same planet.

“My point is we as a people did not give these resources to our country but the country gives them to us and we benefit.

“So by nature the creator has given different things to different nations. So, if a nation has been chosen to follow a certain path and through disobedience decides to deviate, there is no way they reach their intended destination but just lost forever.

“The country won’t come out of the wrong track because it has new people. I know exactly what needs to be done to remedy all these ills begotten our country,” said Chipanga.

He said there is nothing other than pride and selfishness that is stopping President Mnangagwa and opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa from having a dialogue for the betterment of Zimbabwean lives.

“From God's point of view, whoever for whatever reason refuses to associate with others for the betterment of the people's lives would upset the creator of mankind.

“If men like baba Nkomo (Joshua) and Robert Mugabe would join hands, who are we not to be united,” said Chipanga.