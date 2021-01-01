Brighton Chiseva

ZAKA – Work has already started at Mudzara Secondary School site at Chirambabango in Mudzara Village under Chief Nyakunhuwa in Zaka West where the community is working together to expand access to education.

The community has mobilized its own resources and is using other resources from the Member of Parliament (MP) through Constituency Development Fund (CDF)

The site has been cleared, with the foundation and footing of the first block having been completed with the assistance of the community which is providing free labor.

The School Development Committee (SDC) Chairperson Joel Makwinye said he was pleased by the level of buy-in from the local community as well as the team work at play.

“Work has started and we now want to raise the box. If all the pledges that have been made are fulfilled, we will be able to complete the first block soon,” said Makwinye.

Zaka West MP Ophias Murambiwa said he was happy with the dedication the local community showed when he visited the site this week to assess progress.

“I am proud of the Mudzara community. The builders are working voluntarily and the community should make sure that when paying projects come, these guys should be put first,” said Murambiwa.

Committee is mobilizing resources from well-wishers from the locality and abroad. The process to open a bank account and an EcoCash Biller Code for monetary donations are in progress.

During the ground-breaking ceremony, a number of pledges were done by Zanu PF MPs and councillors who are in support of their colleague Murambiwa.

The Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Development, who is also Zaka East MP Clemence Chiduwa pledged 100 bags of cement while Chiredzi West MP Farai Musikavanhu pledged to bear the roofing costs of the first classroom block.

Masvingo South MP Claudious Maronge and his Zaka North counterpart Robson Mavhenyengwa donated 10 bags of cement each.

Zaka district Ward 13 Councillor Manfred Mada pledged 10 bags while Masvingo district Ward 5 Councillor Aleta Makomeke and Chivi Central MP Ephraim Gwanongodza pledged five bags of cement each.

The ground-breaking ceremony for the school was done in August last year with the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Ezra Chadzamira.

Chadzamira ordered all those responsible for the construction see to it that the school is ready for the first school term of year 2021 but nothing moved with speed as had been expected.

“If anybody from Education hasn’t done what they should do in terms of this school, they should do the job now,” said Chadzamira.

He ordered the responsible authority, Zaka Rural District Council to sink two boreholes as a matter of urgency so that the water could be used during construction.

Zaka RDC Chief Executive officer (CEO) David Majaura said council will help in any way possible to make the project a success.

“We support the community projects and we will chip in and help when we get resources. We will have to make sure that we provide water among other things as we have been doing on other schools. The project has a budget on the 2021 devolution funds and I am sure that will go a long way,” said Majaura.