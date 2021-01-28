Select Menu

Colleen Chitsa

 

MASVINGO- A man from Mucheke has been arraigned before the magistrates’ court facing rape charges after he allegedly turned on a victim of domestic violence whom he had accompanied to the police station to report her case.

In an application for further remand, Benny Daus (30), is said to have raped a domestic violence victim once without protection.

The State claimed that on January 25, 2021, the complainant, who has been beaten by her husband on numerous occasions decided to go and make a police report.

The complainant wanted to make a police report at a police base in Runyararo West but did not know the directions.

The complainant is said to have asked for directions from Daus who volunteered to accompany her to the police base.

On their way back at around 1500 hours, the two decided to pass through Daus’ place to drink some water which the complainant had requested.

When they arrived at the residence, Daus is alleged to have dragged the complainant inside the house and took her one month old baby whom she was holding and placed him on the floor.

Daus is said to have forcibly removed the complainant’s undergarments that he tore in the process, and went on to have unprotected sexual intercourse with the complainant once without her consent.

After the ordeal, the complainant proceeded home where she alerted her husband and a police report was made leading to the arrest of Daus.


