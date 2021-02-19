Vengai Defu







By Vengai Defu

The 2020 -201 season has seen the country receiving more rainfall which is normal to above normal in many areas and this has seen some places being affected by flooding.

In low lying areas, famers were affected by too much rainfall and are likely not going to harvest enough even to eat with their families.

However, there is still time for farmers to act and make sure that plants being affected by the rains survive the worst of the problems.

When there is excessive rainfall, the soil becomes over-saturated and this results in roots of plants rotting away.

Fertilisers to use

Maize plants turn yellow and top dressing fertilizers like Ammonium Nitrate (AN) and Urea are recommended in such a situation.

Crops like beans do not like too much rainfall and farmers are urged to start preparing to plant beans as there is a possibility that the rains will start decreasing.

Farmers are urged to use herbicides to control weeds as it is difficult for to weed using hoes in most areas because of too much rainfall.

Farmers can use herbicides like Glyphosate, Atrazine, Ascort 40, and Stella star.

Common pests

A number of pests are attacking the little that most famers have and pesticides like Ambligo, Lambda, Ecoterex, Carbaryl 85, Amamectin-benzoate among others.

Since the soils are saturated due to excessive rains, these chemicals need to be mixed with stickers like Agriwett so that they will not be washed away when it's raining.

Again it is this is the right time to start preparing and plant onions because the rainy season is going to an end and excessive rains will decline

Cattle farmers are urged to make sure that cattle are dipped more often during these rainy days because of tick and other parasites thrive in the long grasses that are associated with plentiful rains.

Cattle are dying in most parts of the country with diseases like January disease, lumpy skin among others. If they are affected by any of the diseases, farmers are urged to consult the vet and use anti-biotics.

For more information on farming contact Mr Vengai Defu on 039-226424 0r 0772137202 or visit him at Masvingo Farm and City Centre.