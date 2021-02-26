Ezra Chadzamira



Victor Matemadanda



…say it is up to individuals to save their lives

Upenyu Chaota

Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira together with Zanu PF national political commissar and deputy Defense minister Victor Matemadanda have rallied the people of Masvingo and Zimbabwe at large to take the Chinese donated SinoPharm Covid-19 vaccine.

Zimbabwe has rolled out the 200 000 doses of SinoPharm Covid-19 vaccines donated by China in a phase one which will target frontline workers on voluntary basis.

Speaking to the media soon after getting their first jab at Benjamin Burombo building yesterday, Chadzamira and Matemadanda called on all progressive Zimbabweans to take the vaccine and save their lives.

Zimbabwe targets to vaccinate about 10 million people to achieve head count immunity against the Covid-19 disease.

Matemadanda said Zimbabweans should disregard messages doing rounds on social media discrediting the effectiveness of the Chinese vaccine.

He said there are trade wars surrounding the Covid-19 vaccines with each country fighting to put their vaccine on top.

“What we are seeing here are trade wars on the Covid-19 vaccines. The Americans are not happy that the Chinese created a vaccine and are trying hard to make sure that hey discredit anything that comes out of China.

“It is unfortunate that some of our people are the ones being used by the Americans to do a disservice to our country.

“There are people who are claiming that once you get jabbed, you begin speaking Chinese. They are making a mockery of their own lives yet it is them who should survive. It is quite unfortunate that our people are being caught in the crossfire,” said Matemadanda.

He said President Mnangagwa and his government have done everything to make sure that the people survive.

“President Mnangagwa and his government have facilitated the immunization of people that want life. But if people are going to play around with the process of immunization that is up to them.

“People must get serious if they want to survive. The whole essence of this vaccination is to save individual lives,” said Matemadanda.

Chadzamira weighed in saying the vaccine was safe and called on the people from Masvingo not to be caught up in the trade wars between super powers.

“We received our first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and it is safe. We call on our people to get vaccinated because the life is theirs.

“Vaccination is an individual decision made by people who want life. The government will never allow a vaccine that will kill our people,” said Chadzamira.

Masvingo received a share of 22 000 doses on the Chinese vaccine which is enough to vaccinate 11 000 frontline workers with each receiving two.

Once the first dose has been administered, one would wait for 28 days before they could get their second doses.

Masvingo journalists were among the frontline workers to receive their first shots of the Chinese jab yesterday.