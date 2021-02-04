



TellZim Reporter

The Fulbright Teaching Excellence & Achievement (TEA) program has opened for the 2021 season, with people interested being advised to apply and submit their applications before the March 01 deadline.

In a statement, US Embassy Zimbabwe exchange programs specialist Gladys Tutisani said a competitive upper level university or graduate level academic program for practicing teachers and selection will be based on meticulously prepared applications, TOEFL scores and interview performance.

The 2021-2022 Fulbright TEA Program will take approximately 168 international secondary-level teachers of English, English as a Foreign Language, math, science, and social studies, including special education teachers in those subjects, to the United States for a six-week program in January 2022 or September 2022.

The students will take part in academic seminars for professional development at a host university and will observe and share their expertise with teachers and students at the host university and at local secondary schools.

The program will consist of general academic seminars focusing on new teaching methodologies, student-centered learning, content-based instruction, lesson planning, and instructional technology training for teachers.

It will also include a practicum of at least 40 hours with a U.S. partner teacher in a secondary school near the host university to actively engage participants in the U.S. classroom environment.

“Cultural enrichment, mentoring, and support will be provided to participants throughout the program. The program will designate one cohort to examine gender in education themes in depth. Applicants interested in this topic will be given the opportunity to self-designate in the application materials,” the statement reads.

“The gender in education cohort will likely take place in spring 2022. Please note that not everyone who requests to participate in this cohort will be selected, as the number of slots is limited; however, some gender and girls education sessions and materials will be included in every cohort,” it further reads.

After returning home, teachers who successfully complete the program will be eligible to compete for small grant awards for essential teaching materials, follow-on training for other teachers, collaborative projects between participating American schools and their home schools, and other activities that build on the exchange experiences.

Shortlisted candidates will be assisted with TOEFL registration and test vouchers, with applicants required to be resident in Zimbabwe at the time of application and of program participation.

Eligibility requirements:

• Applicants should be secondary level teachers of English, math, science, and social studies, and special education teachers in those subject areas.

• Full-time secondary school teachers;

• Have five or more years of classroom experience in TEA teaching disciplines: English, Mathematics, Social Studies or Science;

• Demonstrate a commitment to continue teaching after completion of the program and a clear passion for the program;

• Are actively involved in leading a co-curricular activity (club, sport, etc.) at your school;

• Have earned a Bachelor’s degree; and

• Are between 25-45 years of age.

“Eligible candidates can apply online at https://fulbright.irex.org/. The deadline for submission of online applications is March 01, 2021. Applicants who choose not use the online application form can complete the attached TEA Paper Application Writable PDF form. The completed form should be emailed to HararePAS@state.ov together with the completed Institution Support & Recommendation Form, also attached,” reads the statement.