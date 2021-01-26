Alexander Mutembwa



Clayton Shereni

Healthcare facilities that had stalled due to the unavailability of funds in Gutu will now be completed this year courtesy of the devolution funds allocated to the Rural District Council (RDC) by government, TellZim News has learnt.

Masvingo province was allocated about $2 billion in devolution funds for 2021 and Gutu has been allocated a share of about $200 million.

The local authority said that a huge chunk of the money will be channeled towards the completion of clinics and provision of clean water.

Gutu RDC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Alexander Mutembwa, said their devolution allocation for 2020 ran out before they could complete some of the projects which they carried over into 2021.

“This year, we are focusing mostly on improving our health delivery system and access to clean water.

“We want to complete the six clinics which we failed to complete last year. Once the clinics have been completed and commissioned, Gutu will see an improved health delivery system,” said Mutembwa.

He said that they are targeting to put community taps and solar power boreholes in the Mupandawana area.

“Other projects we have include two boreholes which we drilled and we want to equip them with solar and reserve tanks. The boreholes are in Mupandawana and we want to put communal taps at those boreholes,” said Mutembwa.

Gutu United Residents and Ratepayers Association (GURRA) secretary-general, Tafunga Mangombe applauded the council for prioritizing health at a time when the whole world is battling the Covid-19 pandemic but called on the local authority to be transparent with the funds.

“It is very noble for Gutu RDC to invest in health and provision of clean water in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our hope is that the funds will be used in a transparent manner. As residents we may ask for other projects like resurfacing of roads, educational facilities, community library and recreational centers but access to health is a fundamental human right that the local authority has given attention to and thanks to the devolution funds.

“We pray that the funds will be channeled towards those projects and will be done in a transparent way,” said Mangombe.