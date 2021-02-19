|New Gweru vehicles
Tinaani
Nyabereka
Gweru City Council has come
under fire as residents are demanding that the local authority must sell the new
Toyota VX Land Cruiser bought for the office of the town clerk and channel the
money towards service delivery.
The
top of range car, which was commissioned last week, was set to be used by the former
town clerk Elizabeth Gwatipedza before she got fired last year on gross incompetence
and corruption charges.
Council also bought two Isuzu KB single cab trucks
from Casas and Wackdrive at a price of US$26 200 and U$30 500 respectively.
Residents who engaged some city fathers in a residents-controlled WhatsApp group expressed concern over the state of service delivery in the city.
"It's
not fair for council to continue being operated like a tuck shop. Bills have been
hiked to sponsor luxurious lifestyles of individuals in council. Your Worship
(Mayor Josiah) Makombe, we want a listening council despite our different
political thinking. It seems we have moved from being a city of progress to a retrogressive
one,” said one resident.
Eve
Mapurisa Nyikadzino, another resident, said council was supposed to prioritize
service provision especially water which is a basic right.
"How
can they buy such expensive vehicles yet they cannot provide water to their
residents. Water is a basic right and we have been deprived for too long,"
she said.
Gweru
Residents and Ratepayers Association (GRRA) director, Selipiwe Conerlia told
TellZim News that they have always been against the purchasing of the vehicle.
"As
residents representatives our position is very clear. We don't want the new vehicle
to be used as a pool car. Let that car be sold and be replaced by three utility
vehicles that the city needs.
“We
know that the car will end up being an exit package for some top official and
that is not acceptable. We will therefore not rest; we will approach all relevant
authorities including the Minister (of Local Government).
On
his part, Makombe said all the three vehicles were going to be used for council duties
"It
will not be fair for residents to be shortchanged by having the vehicles used for other jobs not set by council. I urge those in charge to put these vehicles
to good use. The vehicles are meant to ensure the provision of service delivery
"The
Isuzu trucks are part of the contractual obligation with these companies (Casus
and Wackdrive) to service Mkoba 21 and Randolph suburbs. We hope our partnership
will yield positive results for Gweru," said Makombe.
