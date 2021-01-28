Vimbai Chingwaramusee



Perpetua Murungweni

Heart of a Woman Trust has appointed Vimbai Chingwaramusee as its board chairperson.

Chingwaramusee, who is also the City of Gweru public relations manager, has been appointed effective February 1, 2021.

Heart of a Woman Trust is a local group centred on the welfare and rehabilitation of both female prisoners and ex-prisoners.

The Trust believes that Chingwaramusee’s rich experience in media and public relations will catapult the organization to their vision.

“With Vimbai on board Heart of a Woman Trust, we have hope that we shall achieve our goal in prioritizing those behind bars.

“Heart of a Woman Trust is certain that Chingwaramusee is the right candidate of the post because of her eloquent and interpersonal skills.

“Her flair in public relations and notable communication skills will bolster our cause as well as her eloquent skills will enhance communication in resource funding and liaising with stakeholders”, said Verna Zisengwe the director of Heart of a Woman Trust.

Chingwaramusee said that she was honored to be joining Heart of a Woman Trust and it was her hope and vision that she would make positive impact for women prisoners.

“It is my hope and vision that during my tenure I will surely make a positive impact for women in prison and ex-prisoners,” said Chingwaramusee.