Ovidy Karuru



Sports Reporter

Just like wine which gets better as it ages, Masvingo’s most celebrated footballer Ovidy Karuru keeps dazzling in the South Africa’s DSTV premiership where his foot work prowess and laser focus thirst for goals is simply magnificent to behold.

Having scored four goals in eight appearances for the relegation threatened Black Leopards FC, Karuru could be the white knight whose skills keeps his club hoping for a lease of life.

The Zimbabwe senior national nation team vice-captain recently turned 32 on January 23, and is still going strong for Lidoda Duvha as Leopards are affectionately known.

Although age seems not to be on his side, Karuru is definitely enjoying a fine run donning the Leopards jersey and is defying critics who questioned his inclusion in the tricky back to back Warriors encounter against Algeria in the Afcon qualifier group matches.

In an interview with Limpopo based publication Far Post after signing for Leopards, Karuru said his ultimate goal is to see the team perform well and accomplish their targets.

“It’s not about me, it’s about the group. I just want the team to do well and for me if I can score more goals I think I have to do that so that I can help the team achieve their goals,” said Karuru according to the Far Post.

Karuru has been in fine form for his current paymasters, scoring four goals and providing two assists in his eight appearances for Leopards.

For the national team he has been exceptional showing character and has surely stood the test of time having played for the national team.

Masvingo Mosquito as his fans call him, still has the pace and has been making some spectacular runs, finding the back of the net and providing crucial assists for his struggling side.

If he maintains his superb form, his addition to the Thohoyandou based side can be a major boost and might change fortunes for his team which is sitting one place above bottom placed Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Karuru joined Leopards late last year announcing his arrival from Stellenbosch as a free agent with a brace against his former paymasters, Amakhosi as Kaizer Chiefs is popularly known.