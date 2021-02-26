|Jeepy Jaboon
Upenyu Chaota
The
temperatures outside Zanu PF seem to be going below zero degrees for former
Masvingo provincial political commissar Jeppy Jaboon who is said to be in the
process of tracing his footsteps back to the ruling party.
Jaboon
was caught up in the winds of change that swept across Zanu PF at the height of
political tension between rival factions G40 and Lacoste.
The
highly effusive former political commissar found himself in the jaws of the
crocodile when he openly declared war on then Vice President Emmerson
Mnangagwa, discrediting his competence to succeed the late former president
Robert Mugabe.
After
the 2017 military coup, the G40 faction was send packing with the majority of
its top protagonists skipping the country for safe haven while the remaining
few, including Jaboon, joined the opposition outfit National Patriotic Front
(NPF).
Zanu PF
Masvingo provincial chairperson Ezra Chadzamira confirmed to TellZim News that
Jaboon had reached out to return to Zanu PF.
“Jaboon
reached out and said he wanted to return to Zanu PF. We have no problem with
people coming back home because Zanu PF has a big tent approach.
“We
told Jaboon that he should make an application through his district (Bikita)
who will then forward it to the province for deliberation,” said Chadzamira.
Jaboon
could not be drawn into comment as his mobile went unanswered but sources close
to him said the process for his return to Zanu PF has been set in motion.
“Jaboon
is an asset and comrades in Zanu PF know that. He is a workhorse and delivers
results. When he was provincial political commissar, he carried Masvingo on his
back and the party structures were in safe hands.
“Things
happened and that is the way politics is. This does not mean people become
enemies. Jaboon has made up his mind and is going back to Zanu PF.
“Zanu
PF has always been his home and at the end of the day we all return home. He is
trying to reach out to some of his friends who are still in the system so that
they could help facilitate his return,” said the source.
Zanu PF
has recently fished from the Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance with senior
officials Lilian Timveos and Blessing Chebundo defecting.
