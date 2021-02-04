Clemence Makwarimba







…to be buried today in Mapanzure

TellZim Reporter

Zanu PF central committee member and former Masvingo Rural District Council (RDC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Clemence Makwarimba, who died on February 7 from Covid-19 complications, has been conferred with a liberation war hero status.

Makwarimba will be laid to rest at his rural home in Mapanzure today, February 9.

Zanu PF Masvingo provincial political commissar Jevas Masosota told TellZim News that the Makwarimba family has decided to bury their relative at their rural home instead of the provincial shrine.

“What the party did was confer the liberation hero status and it was now the decision of the Makwarimba family to choose the resting place.

“They chose to bury him at his rural home and we have to accept the family decision. He will be buried under strict adherence to Covid-19 regulations,” said Masosota.

Makwarimba’s family said the former Masvingo RDC CEO and Zanu PF central committee member had been rushed to Morgenster Hospital for treatment after suffering kidney failure three days prior.

The doctors are said to have two Covid-19 tests which came back negative and had to do a third test which came back positive.

Masvingo minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira will preside over the burial.