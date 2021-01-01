Deputy Commissioner General Social Ndanga





Moses Ziyambi

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has promoted the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Masvingo Provincial Commanding Officer, Social Ndanga from the rank of Senior Assistant Commissioner to Deputy Commissioner General, TellZim has learnt.

Ndanga’s new rank, which took effect on February 08, 2021, means he will be soon be relocating to Harare where he will be based permanently, deputizing the new ZPCS Commissioner General Moses Chihobvu.

The President promoted Ndanga in terms of the Section 9 (1) b of the Prisons Act (Chapter 7:11).

In recent years, Deputy Commissioner General Ndanga worked hard to make a success of the annually-held Commissioner General’s Goodwill Trust Fund; attracting such corporate partners as Bikita Minerals, Nyaradzo Group, Regency Hotels, Emras , FBC Bank, FMC and Doves Funeral Services.

He was has also been praised for working to improve correctional services component of the province’s penitentiary system as a way of rehabilitating offenders and reducing the number of repeat offender.