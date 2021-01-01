|Deputy Commissioner General Social Ndanga
Moses Ziyambi
President Emmerson
Mnangagwa has promoted the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS)
Masvingo Provincial Commanding Officer, Social Ndanga from the rank of Senior
Assistant Commissioner to Deputy Commissioner General, TellZim has learnt.
Ndanga’s new rank,
which took effect on February 08, 2021, means he will be soon be relocating to
Harare where he will be based permanently, deputizing the new ZPCS Commissioner
General Moses Chihobvu.
The President promoted
Ndanga in terms of the Section 9 (1) b of the Prisons Act (Chapter 7:11).
In recent years, Deputy
Commissioner General Ndanga worked hard to make a success of the annually-held
Commissioner General’s Goodwill Trust Fund; attracting such corporate partners
as Bikita Minerals, Nyaradzo Group, Regency Hotels, Emras , FBC Bank, FMC and
Doves Funeral Services.
He was has also been
praised for working to improve correctional services component of the province’s
penitentiary system as a way of rehabilitating offenders and reducing the
number of repeat offender.
