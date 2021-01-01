…‘one
suspect shot dead in Zaka’
Upenyu Chaota
Chivi South parliamentary primary elections winner Munyaradzi Zizhou’s home in
Lundi was last week raided by five armed robbers who got away with cash,
cellphones and a Toyota double cab car.
The
robbery, which happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, February 11 at
around 0100 hours, is among the many armed robbery cases being reported in the
province and country at large.
Zizhou,
who was at home with his wife, told TellZim News that his family was safe and
the robbers only demanded cash, cellphones and keys to his car.
“It
happened so fast. I was at home sleeping at around 0100hours when I heard
people trying to gain entry into my house.
“They
were banging the door using a crow hammer and they managed to gain entry. They
were five and two of them were armed with pistols.
“They
pointed their guns at me and demanded cash. I did not have much money in the
house. They also demanded the keys to my car and took my cellphone together
with my wife’s,” said Zhizhou.
Zizhou
said the robbers ordered him to take them to one Ncube, who is a fuel dealer in
Rutenga, where they forced him to knock at the door.
“They
took about US$2 000 from me and marched me at gun point to my associate Ncube
where they ordered me to knock at the door.
“Ncube
opened the door and the robbers pushed me inside taking us hostage before
demanding cash. They took about US$17 000 from Ncube before marching me back to
my house where they took my truck and drove off.
“We
reported the matter to the police at Rutenga,” said Zizhou.
Zizhou’s car was later found dumped at Rutenga
business centre.
Masvingo
provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa could not be drawn
into comment as his mobile went unanswered but police sources say three
suspects were already in custody and one was shot dead in Zaka on Saturday
night.
The
police are said to have tracked one of the suspect, Maxwell Matembudze, to Zaka
where they spend three days hunting him down until the stakeout turned fatal
when the suspect was shot dead when he attempted to run away.
Zizhou
will represent Zanu PF in the Chivi South parliamentary by-elections once the
blanket ban on all electoral process due to Covid-19 is lifted.
