TellZim Reporter

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has restored water supply at Ngomahuru Psychiatric Hospital after a lawsuit by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

The water situation had become so dire that inmates at the psychiatric institution had to bath at the nearby Magwagwaza River.

Zinwa had attributed the problem to power shortages which crippled their pumping capacity.

Former Masvingo West legislator, Tachiona Chiminya (MDC-T), through his lawyer Martin Mureri of the ZLHR, had taken Zinwa, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) and the ministry of health to court to force them to provide water at the hospital.

After water supply was restored, the ZLHR withdrew their urgent chamber application before Masvingo High Court judge Justice Sunsley Zisengwe.

Ngomahuru Medical Superintendent Parirenyatwa Maramba confirmed to TellZim News that water supply had been restored.

“Our water supply has been restored. We are grateful to everyone who has had an input in making this possible.

“The situation had deteriorated,” said Parirenyatwa.