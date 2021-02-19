TellZim Reporter
The
Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has restored water supply at Ngomahuru
Psychiatric Hospital after a lawsuit by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights
(ZLHR).
The
water situation had become so dire that inmates at the psychiatric institution
had to bath at the nearby Magwagwaza River.
Zinwa
had attributed the problem to power shortages which crippled their pumping
capacity.
Former
Masvingo West legislator, Tachiona Chiminya (MDC-T), through his lawyer Martin
Mureri of the ZLHR, had taken Zinwa, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and
Distribution Company (ZETDC) and the ministry of health to court to force them
to provide water at the hospital.
After
water supply was restored, the ZLHR withdrew their urgent chamber application
before Masvingo High Court judge Justice Sunsley Zisengwe.
Ngomahuru
Medical Superintendent Parirenyatwa Maramba confirmed to TellZim News that
water supply had been restored.
“Our
water supply has been restored. We are grateful to everyone who has had an
input in making this possible.
