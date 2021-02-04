Precious Mtetwa and her two minor children
...claims Dispol being used by Chief Murinye to victimise her
…victim
spends two nights in cells with her little children
Beatific Gumbwanda
woman who used to work for a haulage company owned by Chief Murinye has filed a
complaint with the Police General Headquarters against the most senior police officer
in Chiredzi district, Chief Superintendent Simangaliso Dube, whom she claims is
victimising her at the behest of her former employer Chief Murinye, TellZim can
report.
Precious
Mtetwa claims that Chief Murinye, real name Ephias Munodawafa, instructed Dube
to detain her and her two minor children aged three and five in police holding
cells for two days in November 2020 over allegations that she ‘stole’ a laptop
and a printer before resigning from her job.
Mtetwa
was transport logistic manager at Zikrag Investments, a truck company owned by
Chief Murinye and which reportedly hopes to secure a new transportation
contract with sugar company Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe.
She
acrimoniously left her job last year after reportedly working for many months
without pay.
Last
year, Chief Murinye, who is the director of Zikrag Investments and E & J
Munodawafa (Pvt) Ltd, pressed charges against Mtetwa over her alleged failure
to return a company laptop and printer.
However,
Mtetwa has filed a complaint against Dube over what she claims to be Dube’s
unprofessional conduct and illicit dealings with the traditional leader.
Mtetwa
says she was detained for two nights at Chiredzi Central Police Station holding
cells at the instigation of Dube who had personally arrested her in the evening
of November 04, 2020.
"Chief
Murinye came to my house in the company of the Dispol and a few of his
subordinates to arrest me. They never bothered to search my house for the
gadgets they allege I stole. Together with my two children aged 3 and 5, I was
taken to Chiredzi Central Police Station and slept in the cells.
"The
following day, a statement was recorded by one Detective Chauke who even asked me
if there was a personal vendetta between me and the Dispol. I again spent the
following night in the holding cells before being taken to court the next
morning for my initial appearance. I am now supposed to appear on the 27th of
February," said Mtetwa.
Dube
did not respond to questions sent to him on his mobile number by WhatsApp after
he had dropped the call when TellZim tried to get his side of the story.
However,
Chief Murinye said Mtetwa was detained over her failure to return company
property after resigning from her job.
He
denied allegations of abusing authority and using the police to fight his own
personal battles.
"I
have no personal relationship with Dispol Dube. I just reported my case like
what anybody else would do. She was detained at Chiredzi Police Station holding
cells and her case will be heard on the 27th of this month,"
said Chief Murinye.
In
her written complaint which was addressed to then ZRP Masvingo provincial
commanding officer (Propol) Assistant Commissioner Taoneyi Nyazema and the
Police General Headquarters, Mtetwa alleges that Chief Murinye bragged that he
was paying Dube via EcoCash to induce him to do his bidding.
"Due
to the nature of his relationship with Chief Murinye, it appears the Chiredzi
Dispol is now acting as a demagogue as he has imposed upon himself the role of
a foot soldier for his friend.
“He
unnecessarily calls me using his cell number 0772687637 forcing me to have meetings
with the Chief. He constantly demands, whilst threatening myself (sic) with
serious harm, that I (must) continue working for Chief Murinye.
“The
two on several occasions have advised me that I will never enjoy any peace
unless I continue (sic) working for Chief Murinye. The Chief on several occasions
boasted to me that Dispol Dube goes by his bidding as he lays him to do so
(sic)," reads part of the complaint.
She
also alleges that Chief Murunye is also intimidating Kennedy Seremani, a driver
who resigned from Zikrag Investments, and is threatening to have him arrested.
When
contacted for comment, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Assistant
Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he could not discuss much about the case but
promised that any complaint filed with the Commissioner General of Police is
addressed without fail.
"If
a complaint was filed with our offices, the Commissioner General will assign
someone to investigate the issue. If she let you see the complaint, then well
it’s fine. We don’t need to go out to the public divulging who we will be
investigating. It will paint a bad picture for the police," said Nyathi.
