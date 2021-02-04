Precious Mtetwa and her two minor children



...claims Dispol being used by Chief Murinye to victimise her

…victim spends two nights in cells with her little children





Beatific Gumbwanda

A woman who used to work for a haulage company owned by Chief Murinye has filed a complaint with the Police General Headquarters against the most senior police officer in Chiredzi district, Chief Superintendent Simangaliso Dube, whom she claims is victimising her at the behest of her former employer Chief Murinye, TellZim can report.

Precious Mtetwa claims that Chief Murinye, real name Ephias Munodawafa, instructed Dube to detain her and her two minor children aged three and five in police holding cells for two days in November 2020 over allegations that she ‘stole’ a laptop and a printer before resigning from her job.

Mtetwa was transport logistic manager at Zikrag Investments, a truck company owned by Chief Murinye and which reportedly hopes to secure a new transportation contract with sugar company Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe.

She acrimoniously left her job last year after reportedly working for many months without pay.

Last year, Chief Murinye, who is the director of Zikrag Investments and E & J Munodawafa (Pvt) Ltd, pressed charges against Mtetwa over her alleged failure to return a company laptop and printer.

However, Mtetwa has filed a complaint against Dube over what she claims to be Dube’s unprofessional conduct and illicit dealings with the traditional leader.

Mtetwa says she was detained for two nights at Chiredzi Central Police Station holding cells at the instigation of Dube who had personally arrested her in the evening of November 04, 2020.

"Chief Murinye came to my house in the company of the Dispol and a few of his subordinates to arrest me. They never bothered to search my house for the gadgets they allege I stole. Together with my two children aged 3 and 5, I was taken to Chiredzi Central Police Station and slept in the cells.

"The following day, a statement was recorded by one Detective Chauke who even asked me if there was a personal vendetta between me and the Dispol. I again spent the following night in the holding cells before being taken to court the next morning for my initial appearance. I am now supposed to appear on the 27th of February," said Mtetwa.

Dube did not respond to questions sent to him on his mobile number by WhatsApp after he had dropped the call when TellZim tried to get his side of the story.

However, Chief Murinye said Mtetwa was detained over her failure to return company property after resigning from her job.

He denied allegations of abusing authority and using the police to fight his own personal battles.

"I have no personal relationship with Dispol Dube. I just reported my case like what anybody else would do. She was detained at Chiredzi Police Station holding cells and her case will be heard on the 27th of this month," said Chief Murinye.

In her written complaint which was addressed to then ZRP Masvingo provincial commanding officer (Propol) Assistant Commissioner Taoneyi Nyazema and the Police General Headquarters, Mtetwa alleges that Chief Murinye bragged that he was paying Dube via EcoCash to induce him to do his bidding.

"Due to the nature of his relationship with Chief Murinye, it appears the Chiredzi Dispol is now acting as a demagogue as he has imposed upon himself the role of a foot soldier for his friend.

“He unnecessarily calls me using his cell number 0772687637 forcing me to have meetings with the Chief. He constantly demands, whilst threatening myself (sic) with serious harm, that I (must) continue working for Chief Murinye.

“The two on several occasions have advised me that I will never enjoy any peace unless I continue (sic) working for Chief Murinye. The Chief on several occasions boasted to me that Dispol Dube goes by his bidding as he lays him to do so (sic)," reads part of the complaint.

She also alleges that Chief Murunye is also intimidating Kennedy Seremani, a driver who resigned from Zikrag Investments, and is threatening to have him arrested.

When contacted for comment, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he could not discuss much about the case but promised that any complaint filed with the Commissioner General of Police is addressed without fail.

"If a complaint was filed with our offices, the Commissioner General will assign someone to investigate the issue. If she let you see the complaint, then well it’s fine. We don’t need to go out to the public divulging who we will be investigating. It will paint a bad picture for the police," said Nyathi.