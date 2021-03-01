Livingstone Mtetwa

CHIPINGE- Election Makaripe of Tama Village under Chief Chamutsa, Buhera was recently dragged to Chipinge Magistrate’s court facing charges of kidnapping a traffic police officer at a roadblock near Birchenough Bridge.

Makaripe also faced charges of curfew violation, resisting arrest and driving without a license.

He pleaded guilty to all the charges and was remanded in custody to April 30, 2021 when he appeared before magistrate Poterai Gwezhira.

It was the State’s case as presented by Timothy Katsande that on February 25, 2021 at around 2130 hours, Makaripe was stopped by the police at 125km peg Mutare-Masvingo highway, Birchenough Bridge, driving a white twin cab Ford Ranger and failed to produce a driver's license.

Sergeant Macdonald Makani ordered the accused to drive to the police post being escorted by the complainant Constable Creamson Chakataika.

The accused is said to have sped off heading towards Masvingo and the complainant tried to stop him in vain.

He then drove to a secluded place at Birchenough Bridge Business Centre where he stopped and disembarked.

Chakataika got hold of his hand and tried to handcuff him but he wrestled and got away.

Makaripe then armed himself with a tyre lever and threatened to strike the complainant before running off into the dark.

He was re-arrested two days later at Birchenough Bridge Business Centre