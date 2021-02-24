Perpetua Murungweni
A
man from Chief Nyajena area was recently arrested after he fatally assaulted a
cattle herder with the help of his friend for herding cattle in his
uncultivated field, TellZim News has learnt.
It
is alleged on February 25, Jameson Makudo from Chebani village under Chief
Nyajena and his friend Hillary Moyo of Chikwadze village found Mutanda Mapfurira
herding cattle in the former’s
uncultivated field.
Makudo
is said to have been infuriated by the deceased’s actions and went on to
assault him with fists.
Makudo
allegedly picked up a stone and struck Mapfurira on the forehead, chin and on
the mouth before Moyo joined in and started assaulting the deceased with a
whip.
After
the savage attack, the now deceased is said to have taken his herd home and
secured them inside the kraal.
The
now deceased is said to have limped his way to his place where he narrated the
ordeal to his brother.
The
following morning, the now deceased’s condition deteriorated and his brother
went on to report the matter to the police.
Mapfurira
died while his brother was the police station.
Masvingo
provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe
Dhewa confirmed the incident and urged people to look for an intermediator to
help them settle their disputes.
“We
urge people to try by all means to consult someone who will help them settle
disputes rather than engage in fights,” said Dhewa
No comments