Courage Dutiro

While the country has begun rolling out its first phase of the donated Chinese SinoPharm Covid-19 vaccine targeting frontline workers on voluntary basis, officials in Chamanimani district have expressed satisfaction with the way the vaccine was being received.

Chimanimani District Medical Officer (DMO), Dr Godwin Choga told TellZim News that they have vaccinated about 111 people as at day three of the vaccination programme.

"The process is moving smoothly here, as of February 24 (Wednesday) 111 frontline workers got their first dose of the vaccine.

"The numbers are still low but they are gradually increasing daily and we are expecting more front liners to be vaccinated as the program progresses. We are optimistic that we will reach the target because the response we are getting is positive," said Dr Choga.

In a bid to increase the number of people vaccinated, he said they are mulling a mobilization strategy that will help in informing the people about the vaccine before the vaccination team arrives.

"We are going to send a mobilization team ahead of the vaccination team so that by the time the vaccination team arrives, the people will be having enough information and have their concerns addressed. We are expecting that as the campaign goes on, the numbers will also rise," said Dr Choga.

The government is targeting to vaccinate at least 10 million people against the Covid-19 virus across the country.

Zimbabwe received a donation of 200 000 Covid-19 vaccines from China last week which has been dedicated towards vaccinating frontline workers and is expecting another batch of the same amount.