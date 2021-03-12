The commissioning of the repaired X-ray machine by minister Chadzamira



Beatific Gumbwanda

The Lowveld Business Development Association (LOBDA), a union of businesspersons in the sugarcane town of Chiredzi, has come to the rescue of Chiredzi General Hospital after they repaired the hospital’s sole X-ray machine which had broken down 2 years ago.

Speaking during the commissioning of the repaired radiology machine last week at Chiredzi General Hospital by the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira, LOBDA chairperson Venancia Kurauone said their intervention came at a time when people were finding it hard to access X-ray services.

“We had a challenge as a district as we no longer had an X-ray machine after the one we had had gone for two years without being repaired. We came together as an organisation and pooled resources for the machine to be repaired.

“This hospital has a lot of areas which need improvements and we are doing everything we can to make sure that we address the challenges,” said Kurauone.

Chiredzi District Medical Superintendent David Tarumbwa expressed gratitude over the gesture and said LOBDA has been an all-weather friend to the hospital.

“This hospital was birthed in 1968 meaning it served from the Rhodesian times up to now. So our hospital needed a facelift which we were helped by our local stakeholders.

“Chiredzi General Hospital is a 180 bed hospital and we are also a referral hospital for the whole district. We had close to two years without having X-ray services and some of our patients were forced to go to private hospitals and as far as Checheche.

“I can today safely say that LODBA managed to repair the only X-ray machine we had at the hospital.

“LOBDA has done a lot of improvements at the hospital and we are very grateful,” said Dr Tarumbwa.

Chadzamira called on the business community and other stakeholders to emulate the gesture by LOBDA saying delivering a world class health delivery system was a top priority of the President Mnangagwa led government.

LOBDA pleaded with Chadzamira to make sure that the resources from Masvingo benefit locals to boost the province’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) which they said was trailing due to ‘foreign’ takeover.

LOBDA argues that business opportunities in the Lowveld are being enjoyed by people from other provinces while the locals continue to suffer.

Dendairy, a milk processing company from Midlands province, is set to acquire more than 10 000 hectares of land in Chiredzi South and East for Lucerne grass production at the expense of the locals.