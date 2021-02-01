People fetching water at a tap installed by Christian Care

Cephas Shava

The Mandipa piped water scheme, a Christian Care funded project, which was recently implemented in the semi-arid resettlement area of Mwenezi West's Ward 16 has been praised as one of the district's most successful projects which ought to be a yardstick for future projects within the district.

Commenced in July 2020 and completed in December, the Mandipa project has 753 beneficiaries who are drawn from four local villages.

The piped water scheme has made it easier for clean water to be accessed by villagers who for long have been struggling to get the precious liquid for domestic use and for their livestock.

The solar powered piped water scheme draws water from Bubi River right to the "door steps" of four villages which include Mandipa, Nyamandi, Masunguri and Singari.

Addressing stakeholders during the end of project review workshop that was organised by Christian Care in conjunction with the Mwenezi Rural District Council (RDC) last week, District Development Coordinator (DDC) Rosemary Chingwe praised the Mandipa piped water scheme saying it was a much needed intervention.

Chingwe paid tribute to the community for taking part in the project and ensure its success and called on other development partners to take a leaf from the Mandipa piped water scheme.

"We thank Christian Care for spearheading such a wonderful project in Ward 16 of Mwenezi West constituency.

“The team spirit displayed by villagers was humbling and their level of commitment to the project was overwhelming. Locals provided labour with excessive zeal through, among several other duties, digging trenches.

“We always encourage development partners to come with such interventions which are community rooted,” said Chingwe.

Ward 16 councilor Shongedzai Shoko Told TellZim News that the Mandipa piped water scheme came as a reprieve to villagers who had been struggling to get safe water for domestic use.

"Water has been scarce for villagers and domestic animals for too long. Villagers have been relying on a drilled borehole which is situated deep in the forest and it hardly produced enough water for villagers before it went dry.

“The coming of this piped water project has lessened the burden on women who usually toiled to secure clean water for their families," said Shoko.

A beneficiary of the scheme, Elina Sibanda, who hails from Nyamandi Village, was on cloud nine as she chronicled the success story of the Mandipa piped water scheme.

"Water has been a perennial problem here. Several efforts to drill boreholes in our area constantly hit a brick wall due to the low water table.

“To access water for domestic use I used to travel six kilometers but now with the establishment of the Mandipa piped water scheme, taped water is right at my door step.

“We are now able to provide water to our domestic animals with easy unlike in the past where we would travel longer distances in search for water," said Sibanda.

In many parts of Mwenezi district’s resettlement areas like Wards 13 and 15, access to clean water remains problematic leaving many to rely on unprotected water sources for drinking and other domestic use.