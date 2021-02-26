Dr Edson Muresherwa

... ‘pupils should make names out of teachers, not teachers out of pupils’

Star Matsongoni

Masvingo Christian College school head Edson Muresherwa has graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Degree in Education specializing in curriculum issues, becoming one of the few school heads to achieve the feat.

Over the past several months, Muresherwa had been studying with the University of Free State which is in South Africa.

Muresherwa's research topic was ‘Challenges and opportunities to instructional leadership in inclusive secondary schools of Zimbabwe’.

In his thesis, Muresherwa argues that education should serve the interest of the child not the interest of educational leaders.

In this understanding, the child should create and make a name out of the educational leaders not educational leaders creating a name out of children.

He argues that people do not understand the meaning of inclusive education, a topic they tend to reductively confuse with disability-inclusive education.

“People do not fully understand the concept of inclusive education. You find that a school enrols only pupils with 5 units at grade seven and they make those pupils attain ‘A's at ordinary level. The idea should rather be enrolling even those with 25 units and more and nurture them until they are good enough to attain similar results at ordinary level," said Muresherwa

He also asserts that intelligence could not logically be measured solely on the basis of academic capability.

"We are governed by the liberal thinking where we emphasize on marketization of education and competition. The idea should be each and every child should come to school and should be exposed to the curriculum and they will find their way and prepare them for the future," said Muresherwa.

Muresherwa is also a holder of a Master’s degree in Educational Management, Master of Science degree in Human Resources Management, Bachelor of Education degree in Geography, Bachelor of Commerce degree in Human Resource Management, Diploma in Human Resource Management and Diploma in Training Management.

Murersherwa said he was now focusing on academic publications.

"For now, I will be working on my publications as I have been already accepted by the Journal of Whole Schooling," said Muresherwa

He started his teaching journey in 1991 at Mukanga in Bikita where he worked for 19 years before moving to Masvingo Christian College he is currently based.