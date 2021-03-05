|Logo for MAWSP
Common
Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) has launched the 30 Days of
Women in Business campaign to connect, promote and celebrate women in business through
the 50 Million African Women Speak Platform (MAWSP) in Lusaka.
The
distinctive campaign invites women in the region to log onto the platform at www.womenconnet.org or to
download the 50MAWSP app from the google or apple stores.
The
50MAWSP platform funded by African Development Bank (AfDB) was jointly
implemented by COMESA, the East African Community (EAC) and Economic Community
of West African States (ECOWAS).
The
50MAWS platform is information and networking hub for women in the COMESA region
which includes Zimbabwe.
The
platform enables women in the 38 countries in the regional blocs to connect,
access financial services, to find business related information and where to
access training resources.
The
platform gives opportunities to women in business across the COMESA region to showcase
and profile their businesses; it also enables connection between women and
their role models.
To
participate, women will be required to register on the platform and to submit
short stories about their most admired businesswomen giving reasons and what
they would tell them if they had a chance to meet them in person.
The
most compelling of these submissions will be published on the platform and
those who submitted may have an opportunity to meet their role models.
COMESA
secretary general He Excellence Chileshe Mpundu Kapwepwe said the campaign was
a great step in driving awareness about the platform which allows women to
engage in peer to peer learning, mentoring and knowledge sharing.
“I view
this campaign as a catalyst in creating the much needed push to bring more of
our women to connect, network and ultimately benefit from this platform.
“The campaign’s appeal for women to identify and celebrate their most admired women entrepreneurs speaks to a key facet of the 50MAWSP initiative which is facilitating support and mentorship by women for women,” said Kapwepwe.
