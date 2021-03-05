Logo for MAWSP

Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) has launched the 30 Days of Women in Business campaign to connect, promote and celebrate women in business through the 50 Million African Women Speak Platform (MAWSP) in Lusaka.

The distinctive campaign invites women in the region to log onto the platform at www.womenconnet.org or to download the 50MAWSP app from the google or apple stores.

The 50MAWSP platform funded by African Development Bank (AfDB) was jointly implemented by COMESA, the East African Community (EAC) and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The 50MAWS platform is information and networking hub for women in the COMESA region which includes Zimbabwe.

The platform enables women in the 38 countries in the regional blocs to connect, access financial services, to find business related information and where to access training resources.

The platform gives opportunities to women in business across the COMESA region to showcase and profile their businesses; it also enables connection between women and their role models.

To participate, women will be required to register on the platform and to submit short stories about their most admired businesswomen giving reasons and what they would tell them if they had a chance to meet them in person.

The most compelling of these submissions will be published on the platform and those who submitted may have an opportunity to meet their role models.

COMESA secretary general He Excellence Chileshe Mpundu Kapwepwe said the campaign was a great step in driving awareness about the platform which allows women to engage in peer to peer learning, mentoring and knowledge sharing.

“I view this campaign as a catalyst in creating the much needed push to bring more of our women to connect, network and ultimately benefit from this platform.

“The campaign’s appeal for women to identify and celebrate their most admired women entrepreneurs speaks to a key facet of the 50MAWSP initiative which is facilitating support and mentorship by women for women,” said Kapwepwe.