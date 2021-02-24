Baba Raah

Veeslee Mhepo

Talented musician and theatre artist Ngoni Chinovava popularly known as Baba Raah in the entertainment industry recently clinched a land mark deal with Masvingo based paint producing company, Defender Paints.

The company which has been operating for more than six years roped in Baba Raah on an ambassadorial role to increase its visibility and their presence in the painting business.

Defender Paints manager, Samson Shonhai said they decided to partner Baba Raah considering his great influence and popularity in Masvingo and also with the hope that his artistic skills will help the company improve its brand awareness.

The company has been tactful and is on a mission to expand. The manager says that appointing Baba Raah as their brand ambassador was a marketing strategy that was beneficiary to both sides.

“We have decided to work with Baba Rah because of his talent and creativity, like any other company our goal is to grow and we are prepared to join venture with anything that will get us there,” said Shonhai.

In an interview with TellZim News, Baba Raah said he was elated to have clinched a deal with Defender Paints which he said was going to benefit him in his arts career.

“It’s quite a good deal and if it was not for the lockdown delays, we would have been somewhere by now, it is also a survival strategy and a huge platform to showcase the power of music and art in the development of society and businesses,” said Baba Raah.

Baba Raah is enjoying a purple patch in his career and has been involved many projects which have received national and global recognition.

He featured as one of the lead actors in the award winning Gonarezhou movie which won the Best First Feature Narrative at the Pan African Film & Arts Festival in Los Angeles last year.