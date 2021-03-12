Village head Thomas Chikozho at Chief Nyakunhuwa's court



Brighton Chiseva

A Zaka village head was last week dragged to Chief Nyakunhuwa’s court facing charges of ‘rapping’ a married woman whom he is alleged to have coerced to sleep with him in exchange for preference on government or donor aid.

Village head Thomas Chikozho is said to have abused his authority to gain sex from an 18-year-old married woman who told the court that she was forced into the act and the matter was forwarded to the police.

Chikozho was caught in the act by the owner of the maize field who accused the two of having an affair.

Acting Chief Nyakunhuwa born Courage Mashavave confirmed matter and said his court failed to rule over the case as it appeared to be rape and had to refer the matter to the police.

"I heard the matter at my court last Friday but Chikozho denied the allegations and from the deliberations I saw it was a rape case and I referred the case to the police and a report was made," said Nyakunhuwa.

Sources privy to the matter said it happened in February but was only reported to the chief in March because the woman's husband was away.

It is said Chikozho convinced the victim by promising her first preference whenever aid comes.

Sources say Chikozho had sex with the victim on different occasions thrice but lucky ran out when they did it in their neighbors maize field.

The husband of the victim, who is said to work in Masvingo, went to Zaka and was told about the alleged affair before reporting the case to Chief Nyakunhuwa.