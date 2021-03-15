



Veeslee Mhepo

The fast growing Frecon solar company also known as Kumusha Solar has extended its tentacles and opened a new branch in Masvingo.

Frecon solar is a one stop shop that provides quality goods and services running under the motto Driving You into the Future.

The new shop is located at shop number 1462 Herbert Chitepo Street in the Central Business District (CBD).

The company which has over 18 years in business is headquartered in Harare and has other branches in Gweru, Mutare, Karoi and Bulawayo.

Frecon solar manager Talent Mapara said their intention was to bring services to the customers saying coming to Masvingo was a result of increased demand by people from the province who were flocking to its other branches.

“We decided to come to Masvingo to bring our goods and services closer to our Masvingo customers who were coming to our other branches thereby making it expensive for them,” said Mapara.

The company specialises in AC and DC submersible water pumps of different sizes ranging from 0, 25 to 10 horsepower and energy saver bulbs.

The company has different types of solar panels, mono solar panels, Crystalline and Poly Crystalline ranging from 110 watts to 1000 watts.

They sell Gell, Narada and maintenance free batteries that range from 100AH, 12V to 200AH, 12V.

They also specialise in 600 watts to 10 kilowatts inverters and pump inverters that range from 0, 75 kilowatt to 60 kilowatts.

They also have charge controller inverters PWMs and MPPTs and VSD pump inverters that range from one to 60 horsepower.

“We have another inverter that works without a battery and is mostly ideal for schools which mainly require power during the day,” Mapara

Kumusha Solar offers a variety of services to their clients that include transportation and installation upon agreement and payment also depending with the type of goods bought.

The company offers after sale services, promotions and discounts which vary from day to day depending on the sizes of the purchased goods.

“We have a lot of promotions and services that we give to our customers. We give discount to deserving customers and we provide transport to our customers for a fee depending on the distance,” said Mapara.

They offer solar system for smaller households and bigger equipment fit for schools, hospitals and farms.

“We have lighting equipment and water pumping systems for of different sizes fit for all, from households to farms and schools,” said Manheru.