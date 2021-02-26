TellZim Reporter
GUTU - A Gutu health worker at
Mutema Health Care Centre has reportedly died in Harare days after being
vaccinated with the Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine.
TellZim
News established that Jefta Gwandure received the Covid-19 jab last week on
February 26 and suffered stroke a few hours later.
Gwandure
was immediately rushed to Gutu Mission Hospital before being transferred to Masvingo
Provincial Hospital.
He was
then transferred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare where he died
today March 5, 2021.
Masvingo
Provincial Medical Director Dr Amadeus Shamhu told TellZim News that Gwandure
was a blood pressure patient and his death could just be coincidental.
“I can
confirm that I received information about that case but I was unaware that he
had passed away. It could highly be coincidental because he had previously been
diagnosed with BP and had gone off medication for unknown reasons.
“It is
now difficult to ascertain whether he died due to complications caused by the
vaccine or it was just mere coincidence,” said Dr Shamhu.
Gwandure
is alleged to have received the first dose of the jab at Gutu Mission Hospital
and went back to Mutema.
Soon
after his arrival, Gwandure is said to have started
convulsions and went into stroke before being rushed to the hospital.
No comments