Beatific Gumbwanda

CHIREDZI- The under pressure government has made amendments to the Statutory (SI) 50 of 2021 which effected the removal of thousands of families in Chilonga paving way for a Lucerne grass project by the Kwekwe based Dendairy company.

The amendments made yesterday came through SI 63A of 2021 where some cosmetic changes were made but the objective remained the same.

The amended SI 50 0f 2021 torched a storm with the government receiving a lot of punches over the move.

SI 63A of 2021 only deleted some words where previously the government had gazetted a Lucerne grass project and now refer to it as just an irrigation scheme.

“It is hereby notified, for general information, that the communal Land (Setting Aside of Land) (Chiredzi) Notice, 2021, contained errors-

“The statutory instrument is corrected- (a) By the deletion of the words “Minister of Local Government, Urban and Rural Development” and the substitution of Minister of Local Government and Public Works (b) In Section 2 by the deletion of the words “purpose of lucerne production” and substitution of “establishment of an irrigation scheme,” reads the correction.

On Friday last week, the Magistrates Court gave a temporary relief to stop the evictions after the Zimbabwe Environmental Lawyers Association (ZELA) filed an urgent chamber application seeking to interdict the government from going ahead with its plan.

Chiredzi South and East Members of Parliament (MPs) whose people are being affected have refused to comment on the move.

Chiredzi South MP Denford Masiya told TellZim News that the matter was way above him and could not comment.

“This is something which is above me as an MP and I am sorry I cannot comment on that,” said Masiya.

Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira said no one will be evicted from their land but rather people will benefit from the project.