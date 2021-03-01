Tawanda Zishiri of D1 Masvingo Boxing Academy (left) and Tinashe Zihove (red top)

Clayton Shereni

25-year-old Masvingo boxer, Tinashe Zihove, is billed to travel to Namibia on March 20, where he is targeting to get nothing but a win in his second visit to the country where he had a disappointing first time experience.

Father, as Zihove is popularly known in boxing circles, had a night to forget during his first trip to Namibia after he was quickly dismissed by the experienced and no nonsense boxer, Paulinus Ndjolonimus.

The middle weight fighter had a horror experience as he was knocked out in the first round but this time around is out to restore his lost legacy.

In an interview with TellZim News, Zihove promised to restore the lost legacy and said he will fight his heart out to make his fans happy.

“The last time I was in Namibia but things didn’t go as we had projected and I ended up losing. This time I am going there with a lion’s heart, I was training hard and I am sure at the end of the fight my fans will have something to smile about. I will do everything to try and knock out my opponent,” said Zihove.

Zihove, who is yet to know his opponent for the upcoming fight, is part of an ambitious D1 Masvingo Boxing Academy which is home to five professional and four amateur boxers.

A Karateka by profession, Zihove traded Karate for boxing in 2015, and since turning professional has won two fights and lost three.

The boxer also has a brother, Trust who is also a professional welterweight boxer and has been doing well in his boxing career.

His handler, Tawanda Zishiri of D1 Masvingo Boxing Academy said he was impressed by the boxer’s level of fitness and confidence but said they still have a long way to go in the nurturing and training of boxers in the province.

“The boxer is bubbling in confidence and is raring to go. It is very hard for the academy to operate without the help of the corporate world and other private players but we hope one day they will come on board. We get help from people who hail from Harare yet our very own fail to recognize that we have vast talent in the province,” said Zishiri.

Zishiri said that the Academy had received offers from other boxing companies who want to host boxing matches in Masvingo but financial constraints have stalled this development.

“Offers for us to host a boxing galore have been tabled but we are strained financially and we appeal to those who might be interested in partnering us to come forward. We have to give a platform to our own talented youths for them to prove that it is possible to rise from the ghetto and be a superstar,” said Zishiri.

The academy has been working in conjunction with popular boxing promoter Clyde Musonda and Charles Manyuchi Boxing Academy which handles Masvingo’s boxing champion, Brendon Denes.

Masvingo has been a hub of talented boxers who have conquered across Africa and the world at large.

Charles Manyuchi and Brendon ‘Boyka’ Denes are some of the established boxers who have rose from Masvingo to conquer internationally.