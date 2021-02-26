Journalist: George Maponga receiving the Jab

Veeslee Mhepo

Journalists from different media stables in Masvingo received their first jab of the Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine at Benjamin Burombo building last week.

Masvingo received a total of 22 000 doses for the vaccination of 11 000 frontline workers who include journalists.

Herald, ZBC, The Mirror, Masvingo Star, TellZim, Hevoi FM and many freelance reporters were in line to get a shot at the vaccine.

Speaking to TellZim News days after getting his first jab, Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) Masvingo chairperson George Maponga, who is also the Herald Masvingo Bureau Chief, said contrary to some unfound reports of the vaccine having side effects, he hasn’t developed any negative symptoms.

“I haven’t felt any side effects from the time I was inoculated. We are happy that the journalists are leading from the front in taking the jab.

“The vaccine will make journalists report from an informed and first-hand experience since they have received the vaccine.

”The responsibility of our health begins with us and getting vaccinated is the only chance we have to defeat this raging virus. I want to appeal to my media colleagues to consider getting vaccinated. It is our duty to inform and educate the public so we should inform from experience”, said Maponga.

Media Institute for Southern Africa (MISA) Masvingo chairperson, Passmore Kuzipa concurred with Maponga saying journalists should take the vaccine to insulate themselves against the menacing virus.

“We are happy that we were considered on the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccine roll out programme.

“Journalists, being frontline workers, should make sure that they take the jab so that they are protected from the virus. I am happy to report that since the outbreak of the pandemic, no journalist has been reported to have tested positive for Covid-19.

“The taking of the vaccine should be encouraged on all frontline health workers,” said Kuzipa.

The Chinese vaccine has been received with mixed feelings and many conspiracies have been doing rounds in the mainstream and online media platforms.