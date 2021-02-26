|Journalist: George Maponga receiving the Jab
Veeslee Mhepo
Journalists from different media stables
in Masvingo received their first jab of the Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine at
Benjamin Burombo building last week.
Masvingo received a total of 22 000
doses for the vaccination of 11 000 frontline workers who include journalists.
Herald, ZBC, The Mirror, Masvingo Star,
TellZim, Hevoi FM and many freelance reporters were in line to get a shot at
the vaccine.
Speaking to TellZim News days after getting
his first jab, Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) Masvingo chairperson George
Maponga, who is also the Herald Masvingo Bureau Chief, said contrary to some unfound
reports of the vaccine having side effects, he hasn’t developed any negative
symptoms.
“I haven’t felt any side effects from the
time I was inoculated. We are happy that the journalists are leading from the
front in taking the jab.
“The vaccine will make journalists
report from an informed and first-hand experience since they have received the
vaccine.
”The responsibility of our health
begins with us and getting vaccinated is the only chance we have to defeat this
raging virus. I want to appeal to my media colleagues to consider getting
vaccinated. It is our duty to inform and educate the public so we should inform
from experience”, said Maponga.
Media Institute for Southern Africa
(MISA) Masvingo chairperson, Passmore Kuzipa concurred with Maponga saying journalists
should take the vaccine to insulate themselves against the menacing virus.
“We are happy that we were considered
on the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccine roll out programme.
“Journalists, being frontline workers,
should make sure that they take the jab so that they are protected from the
virus. I am happy to report that since the outbreak of the pandemic, no
journalist has been reported to have tested positive for Covid-19.
“The taking of the vaccine should be
encouraged on all frontline health workers,” said Kuzipa.
The Chinese vaccine has been received
with mixed feelings and many conspiracies have been doing rounds in the
mainstream and online media platforms.
