|Rejoice Kazingizi
A 23-year-old Masvingo model, Rejoice
Kazingizi, is eyeing to represent Masvingo in the Miss Heritage Zimbabwe
modelling contest in Harare and is appealing for votes for her to represent the
province at the beauty pageant slated for March 27.
The pageant which will be hosted by Kenakor
Media and will attract young models from the country’s 10 provinces, who will
be celebrating the country’s culture and heritage through modelling.
Speaking to TellZim News, the young
model said she was confident that she would land the top crown and raise the
province’s flag high.
“I am confident that I will win this
but on my own I cannot make it to the finals. I need the support of my people
from Masvingo and together we can raise the flag of our beloved province high,”
said Kazingizi.
Just like any other upcoming model who
are yet to be established, Kazingizi has some challenges which she feels need
urgent attention.
“As
a young girl I am facing a number of challenges towards my contest to represent
Masvingo at Miss Heritage Zimbabwe, and my biggest challenge is that I have a
small collection of clothes which I use when showcasing.
“I also don’t have a smart phone so
that I can mobilize people to vote for me online and this is very critical in
the competition at hand,” said Kazingizi.
For those willing to vote for
Kazingizi, her username on the pageantvoteafrica.com website is Rejoice
Kazingizi, contestant number 13 and voting is open 24/7 until March 27.
