A 23-year-old Masvingo model, Rejoice Kazingizi, is eyeing to represent Masvingo in the Miss Heritage Zimbabwe modelling contest in Harare and is appealing for votes for her to represent the province at the beauty pageant slated for March 27.

The pageant which will be hosted by Kenakor Media and will attract young models from the country’s 10 provinces, who will be celebrating the country’s culture and heritage through modelling.

Speaking to TellZim News, the young model said she was confident that she would land the top crown and raise the province’s flag high.

“I am confident that I will win this but on my own I cannot make it to the finals. I need the support of my people from Masvingo and together we can raise the flag of our beloved province high,” said Kazingizi.

Just like any other upcoming model who are yet to be established, Kazingizi has some challenges which she feels need urgent attention.

“As a young girl I am facing a number of challenges towards my contest to represent Masvingo at Miss Heritage Zimbabwe, and my biggest challenge is that I have a small collection of clothes which I use when showcasing.

“I also don’t have a smart phone so that I can mobilize people to vote for me online and this is very critical in the competition at hand,” said Kazingizi.

For those willing to vote for Kazingizi, her username on the pageantvoteafrica.com website is Rejoice Kazingizi, contestant number 13 and voting is open 24/7 until March 27.