File picture

TellZim Reporter

MASVINGO— The menacing tick-borne diseases particularly Theileriosis (January Disease) have ushered a huge blow on cattle farmers in the province where close to a thousand cattle have succumbed to the disease prompting government’s intervention under the Presidential Blitz Tick Grease Programme.

Under this programme, cattle owners at household levels will be receiving free tick grease from their local Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depots.

Masvingo Provincial Veterinary officer Dr Ernest Dzimwasha told TellZim News that cattle owners at household level will each be receiving a kilogram of free trick grease.

“The government realized that farmers were losing their cattle at an unprecedented level hence the need for an intervention.

“Tick-borne diseases are very deadly especially Theileriosis or January disease which has dealt a huge blow on our herd here in Masvingo and nation at large.

“The Presidential Blitz Tick Grease Programme has come at an opportune time and I urge farmers to take advantage of this programme so as to save their livestock,” said Dzimwasha.

He said a total number of 145 993 households will receive the tick grease in the province.

“The tick-grease is already at GMB provincial depot and right now we are working on modalities to make sure that we distribute it to districts so that farmers would have easy access.

“Each household will receive 1 kilogram of tick grease and there is enough to cater for every household with cattle,” said Dzimwasha.

Theileriosis is a disease caused by a species of Theileria – a blood-borne parasite. It only affects cattle and is primarily transmitted by ticks.

Once the animal is bitten, it takes about 6-8 weeks for the parasite to build up the significant levels in the blood.