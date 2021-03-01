File picture: Douglas Mwonzora

Mistakenly-fired Cllr in restless wait for Mwonzora’s nod to return

Clayton Shereni

MASVINGO- Former Masvingo Urban Ward 3 Cllr Tarusenga Vhembo continues to wait for disputed MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora to write to the Ministry of Local Government for him to be reinstated.

In December last year, Vhembo was fired from his position alongside three other MDC Alliance members who were accused of no longer representing the interests of the party.

Mwonzora later told TellZim News in in an interview that Vhembo had been fired by mistake and steps would be taken for him to be reinstated.

However, Vhembo’s reinstatement was allegedly delayed as Mwonzora become involved with more pressing issues ahead and in the aftermath of the highly-divisive and disputed elective congress at the end of December.

Mwonzora had said that the Ward 3 councillor would be back at the town house in the early days of January, 2021, but Vhembo is still to receive formal communication to resume his duties.

Vhembo told TellZim News that the party was yet to officially communicate with him concerning his reinstatement.

“There hasn’t been any communication to me. I just heard rumors that something is being done and a letter was written so that I can return to serve as councillor. I am told there are some protocols to be followed before they communicate with me,” said Vhembo.

Contacted for comment, Mwonzora said his office no longer dealt with that issue although he hinted that a letter confirming Vhembo’s return could have been written.

“I think his letter is ready but I am not so sure where it is hanging because my new office doesn’t deal with those issues. You can get in touch with the secretary general or the spokesperson they have a more accurate position,” said Mwonzora.

Party spokesperson, Witness Dube said he wasn’t aware of any development relating to Vhembo’s issue and directed all questions to secretary general Paurina Mpariwa.

However, Mpariwa could not be reached for comment as her mobile went unanswered up until the time of going to print.

The other councillors who were fired alongside Vhembo are Godfrey Kurauone (Ward 4), Daniel Mberikunashe (Ward 5) and Richard Musekiwa (Ward 7) .