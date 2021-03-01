|File picture: Douglas Mwonzora
Mistakenly-fired Cllr in restless wait for Mwonzora’s nod to return
Clayton Shereni
MASVINGO-
Former Masvingo Urban Ward 3 Cllr Tarusenga Vhembo continues to wait for
disputed MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora to write to the Ministry of Local
Government for him to be reinstated.
In
December last year, Vhembo was fired from his position alongside three other
MDC Alliance members who were accused of no longer representing the interests
of the party.
Mwonzora
later told TellZim News in in an interview that Vhembo had been fired by
mistake and steps would be taken for him to be reinstated.
However,
Vhembo’s reinstatement was allegedly delayed as Mwonzora become involved with
more pressing issues ahead and in the aftermath of the highly-divisive and
disputed elective congress at the end of December.
Mwonzora
had said that the Ward 3 councillor would be back at the town house in the
early days of January, 2021, but Vhembo is still to receive formal
communication to resume his duties.
Vhembo
told TellZim News that the party was yet to officially communicate with him
concerning his reinstatement.
“There
hasn’t been any communication to me. I just heard rumors that something is
being done and a letter was written so that I can return to serve as councillor.
I am told there are some protocols to be followed before they communicate with
me,” said Vhembo.
Contacted
for comment, Mwonzora said his office no longer dealt with that issue although
he hinted that a letter confirming Vhembo’s return could have been
written.
“I
think his letter is ready but I am not so sure where it is hanging because my
new office doesn’t deal with those issues. You can get in touch with the
secretary general or the spokesperson they have a more accurate position,” said
Mwonzora.
Party
spokesperson, Witness Dube said he wasn’t aware of any development relating to
Vhembo’s issue and directed all questions to secretary general Paurina Mpariwa.
However,
Mpariwa could not be reached for comment as her mobile went unanswered up until
the time of going to print.
