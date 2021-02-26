Colleen Chitsa
NGUNDU –The community here is
struggling to come to terms with the sudden death of a one-year-old baby who
was smashed to death by her own mother inside a kitchen hut.
Masvingo
provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhehwa confirmed the
incident saying Leina Hundivenga (26) from Joromiya village under Chief Shindi
in Chivi was brought back to her parents’ home on February 20, 2021 by her
husband Munyaradzi Tsikai due to prolonged illness of severe headache.
On
February 22, 2021 at around 1400 hours, Hundivenga was breastfeeding her
one-year-old son David Tsikai while chatting with her other 13-year-old child
outside their kitchen.
Hundivenga
then took her one-year-old baby with her inside the kitchen and locked the door.
The
13-year-old juvenile suddenly heard a strange noise of something being crushed
in the kitchen before seeing Tsikai lying in a pool of blood.
The
juvenile rushed to call Hundivenga’s mother Dorika Chikwirira (61) who was
washing the dishes outside and she hurriedly broke in the house and took the
baby who was motionless with no sign of life.
Hundivenga
started running around the house in a disorderly manner, showing signs of
hallucinations.
The
neighbors were alerted about her strange behavior and they caught and tied her
up.
Chikwirira
took the baby to Shindi Clinic at Neshuro where he passed on at around
2200hours on the same day.
A report
was made at the Neshuro Police Station and Hundivenga was arrested.
Dhehwa
advised members of the public to take their mentally challenged relatives to
the hospitals and to make sure that they are closely monitored to avoid putting
others in danger.
