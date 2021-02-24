Cattle patrolling at Neshuro Hospital

…hospital laundry hand-washed after washing machines break down

…meals fire cooked as kitchen shuts down

Cephas Shava

MWENEZI- The conditions at Neshuro District Hospital continue to decline after it emerged that the district’s referral centre has been operating without a functional laundry section and kitchen.

The hospital’s washing machines reportedly broke down several months ago and hospital staff are reportedly hand-washing dirty linen exposing themselves to numerous health risks.

Owing to broken down electrical utensils, the hospital's kitchen section is also in shambles leaving cooks to rely entirely on firewood for preparing patients’ meals.

TellZim News' visit at the hospital last Thursday, February 25, revealed that there was nothing being done to improve the situation at the hospital.

With the hospital's ramshackle perimeter fence, Neshuro District Hospital resembles an overcrowded paddock as domestic animals freely roam within the health center’s yard.

Main roads leading to the hospital are full of potholes with the most critical one, the TNP road, which links the hospital to the Masvingo-Beitbridge highway in dire need of urgent attention.

In a telephone interview, the District Development Coordinator (DDC), Rosemary Chingwe acknowledged some of the problems haunting the district hospital.

She told TellZim News that the government working with other development partners was working to address the situation at the hospital.

"The hospital's perimeter fence is in bad shape but we have decided to start with working on the water situation.

“So far a borehole which was funded by Unicef with the support from government is at the final stage of being set up and Africa Ahead is the one implementing the process.

“Everything is now ready, it’s only a few water tests which are yet to be finalised for the borehole to be completely set up.

“After working on the hospital's water situation we will focus on addressing the institution's problems which include laundry section, kitchen and its perimeter fence," said Chingwe.

The district hospital has for years been experiencing erratic water supply from Zinwa.

At one point in time, owing to the water crisis, the pediatric section of the hospital was temporarily closed with authorities also forced to cut-back on new admissions.