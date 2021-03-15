Palmview Guest Lodge



Staff Reporter

A state of the art accommodation and conference centre has opened along the Harare-Masvingo highway just before Masvingo town coming from Harare.

Palmview Guest Lodge which opened its doors on March 01, 2021 has proven to be a home away from home as it offers an above the bar conference centers, menu and accommodation.

Boasting of 16 state of the art rooms and a spacious well equipped conference centre, Palmview Guest Lodge serves as a hideout for revelers as well as rest point for those traveling along the highway by giving an overnight accommodation, family outings and holidays.

The guest lodge manager Ishmael Nyahwa said they have special, modern and advanced technological facilities giving their competition a run for their money.

He said they had five types of rooms which are well air-conditioned with en suites and equipped with smart television screens, fridge, coffee and tea making stations that makes a date with the lodge worth every cent.

“We have well-furnished and well equipped five types of rooms. The best room is supreme that has a big smart TV screen with Netflix. It is followed by the executive room, then deluxe, premium and twin beds rooms and all the other rooms have DSTV decoders with 200 channels to choose from.

“Our rooms are tailor made for every budget. Those with exquisite tastes and appreciate fine things have everything covered here.

“People of different incomes can all come stay with us and we will make memories with them. It is all about making memories at Palmview Guest Lodge,” said Nyahwa.

The lodge boasts of a solar power back up system for power interruptions and a borehole to supplement water provisions in case of water shortages.

“We value our clients and we want to make them as comfortable as possible so we don’t want to have water supply interruptions here. We have a solar powered borehole system in place so that if we ever have council water challenges our clients won’t be affected,” said Nyahwa.

In terms of food, the guest lodge offers best foods with three course meals, traditional foods as well as A la carte meals and a variety of drinks.

“We have three course meals that are starter, main meal and desert. We have A la carte meals that are sadza and t-bone, chicken, spaghetti and greens.

There is a restaurant inside the lodge which sells none alcoholic beverages and a variety of other drinks.

“In our restaurant we sell no alcohol but clients are free to bring their own drinks” said Nyahwa.

“We have well experienced chefs who have mastered the art of customer care and always ready to fulfill the customer’s needs,” said Nyahwa.

In terms of security, the guest lodge has maximum security from a reputable security company and has a secure car parking space inside walls for its clients’ vehicles.

He said plans were underway to partner local resort centers so that clients will have a chance to visit areas like Great Zimbabwe Monuments and Lake Kyle.

“We are moving with time and have embraced the new media so that locals and those who are abroad can, on most if not all social media platforms, get help in terms of the services we offer among other things

We will be launching a website soon so that our clients can do bookings easily from anywhere,” said Nyahwa.