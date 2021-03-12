Prof Wiseman Magwa







Brighton Chiseva

Midlands State University (MSU) Language Institute Executive Director Professor Wiseman Magwa was appointed as board member to the Research Council of Zimbabwe (RCZ), an Advisory Board to the Office of the President and Cabinet.

RCZ's role is to advise the government on issues of research for sustainable development and providing an exceptional forum for interaction and discussion for the mutual benefit of government, academia and industrialists.

It is also a convenient conduit for financial and infrastructural support for collaborative research among research institutes and councils.

Professor Magwa said he was humbled by the appointment saying it was a result of hard work he had exuded over the years and he will work hard in his newly appointed role.

"I am humbled by the appointment which I think is a result of hard work that I have been doing since I started working in the government as a teacher back then. I will work hard to produce results as I have been doing all along. I am a goal getter and will fulfil the requirements of this new mandate," said Professor Magwa.

A full Professor of Language Educations, Professor Magwa is the founding Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Reformed Church University (RCU) where he served two terms and retired only to take up a new post at the then newly established National Language Institute at MSU.

The prolific Professor has published extensively in the field of language, culture and education with more than 100 publications to his name among them 28 are book publications which are used as reference texts in schools, colleges and universities.

Professor Magwa, as executive director of the Language Institute, has successfully coordinated the translation of the New Constitution of Zimbabwe into all the locally recognised languages in Zimbabwe including Sign language and Braille.

Under his leadership, the Institute managed to make Zimbabwe the first country to date in Africa and beyond to translate its Constitution into all official languages.

This year, he coordinated the translation of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS 1) into all officially recognised indigenous languages including Sign language and Braille.

His other notable achievements are being the Chief Language Consultant in the making of Zimbabwe’s new constitution, Chief Consultant in the Constitution Dissemination, Awareness and Education Project in Zimbabwe funded by the European Union in partnership with Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference.

He was a board member of the Pan African Centre for Advanced Studies of African Society and the winner of the Academic Leader of the Year Award (2017)-Christian Business & Leadership Awards in the Higher &Tertiary Education Sector.

He won the World Education Congress Global Award (2013) for outstanding contribution to education (Mumbai, India) and was Zimbabwe Team member in the SADC ODL Capacity Building Project (2009-2014).

He is an external examiner for 10 international universities, a novelist and writer of 28 books in both Shona and English and published more than 100 academic articles.

He published three research reference textbooks used in universities and colleges namely Supervision of Dissertations, These and Projects: A Guide for students and their Supervisors. Gweru: Dream Discovery Publishers (2021), Writing a Research Proposal: A Step by Step Student Guide. Gweru: Mambo Press (2017) and A Guide to Conducting Research: A Student Handbook. Washington: Strategic Book Publishing (2015).

A teacher by profession, Professor Magwa worked as a school teacher at Fletcher High School (1985) and Thornhill High in Gweru (1986-7), before joining Gweru Teachers College in 1987 as a lecturer.

He rose through the ranks and became a Senior Lecturer (1990) before being appointed Principal Lecturer in 1994, a position he held until the establishment of the Midlands State University in 1999.

He joined MSU in 2000 as a Lecturer and was promoted to become a Senior Lecturer in 2003 and was further promoted to the grade of Associate Professor in 2004, a very rare achievement in Zimbabwe for one to be catapulted to the grade of Associate Professor before attaining a Doctoral degree.

He then enrolled as a Doctoral candidate with UNISA in 2005 and successfully completed his doctoral studies in a record time of only three years and graduated in 2008 with a Doctoral degree in Language Education.

In 2009, Professor Magwa was promoted to the grade of Full Professor and was again appointed substantive Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Education at the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) in the same year to pursue a career in Open and Distance Learning.

After serving for only two years as Faculty Dean, Professor Magwa was appointed Acting Vice Chancellor of the newly established Reformed Church University in 2011.

A year later, he was appointed Vice Chancellor of the same University in November 2012 to become its founding substantive Vice Chancellor until 2018 when he resigned.

He went on to re-joined MSU as a Senior Professor and was appointed founding Executive Director of the MSU-Language Institute in September 2018 a position he holds to date.