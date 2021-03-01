Colleen Chitsa

Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe Masvingo chapter today joined hands with the rest of the world in celebrating the 43rd International Day for Women, underlining progress and achievements made in the advancement of women’s issues in the province.

The day was being commemorated under the theme #ChooseToChallenge this year, with an indication that a challenged world is an alert world and from challenge comes change.

WCoZ Provincial Coordinator Belinda Mwale said the profound day is important to her organization and all women in their call for the upholding of women’s rights in the country.

“We celebrate the lives of all women and girls on this day, appreciating milestones that have been achieved in the struggle for gender equality.

“As a coalition we are celebrating the tremendous growth of the women’s movement especially here in Masvingo. We take focus on progress made on the implementation of women and girls rights stemming from Beijing Platform for Action, Constitution of Zimbabwe and other international instruments to which Zimbabwe is a signatory,” she said.

Mwale also said as an individual, she celebrates this day as a phenomenal woman, embracing all her strengths and weakness.

“I meditate on my path and commit to becoming a better sister, mother, friend and mentor to a fellow woman. I strive to be an inspiration to other women out there,” she said.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday on the International Women’s Day, minister of Women and Youth Affairs Sithembiso Nyoni said the day was important as it immortalizes the voices of women and acknowledges their diversity, different roles and circumstances.

“Women’s organizations and leaders have demonstrated their skills, knowledge and networks to effectively lead in Covid-19 response and recovery efforts.

“Today there is more acceptance than ever before that women bring different experiences, perspectives, and skills to the table and make irreplaceable contributions to decisions, policies and laws that work better for all,” she said.

The celebrations for this year are moving with objectives which include sharing experiences and initiatives in addressing the challenges faced by women, promoting change, demolish stereotypes and promote a solid understanding of the actual situation of women.

The International Day for Women was first celebrated in 1975 during the international Women’ s year and was made official by the United Nations General Assembly in 1977 and since then it has been commemorated across the world annually.