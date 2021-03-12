|Candidate: Master Makope
Upenyu Chaota
Zanu PF
has given the green light to potential candidates who would want to contest in
the party’s parliamentary primary elections to replace the late national
assembly member Joosbi Omar who died in October last year from a heart attack.
At
least seven candidates have expressed interests to stand in the primaries
though the party is yet to receive Curriculum Vitaes (CVs).
Zanu PF
Masvingo provincial political commissar Jevas Masosota told TellZim News that they
have given the green light for aspiring candidates to hit the campaign trail.
“With
the lockdown having been loosened, we do not know what will happen to the
electoral processes so we want to be ready.
“We do
not want a situation where we would be caught off guard hence the reason why we
have asked all the aspiring candidates to start campaigning and then handover
their CVs to their District Coordinating Committee (DCC) structures who will then
deliver them to the province,” said Masosota.
The
aspiring candidates are expected to start delivering their CVs starting on
Monday, March 15.
Masosota
said they have a provisional date for the primary elections but would seek
approval from the national leadership.
“We
have a provisional date for the primary elections but the national leadership
would have to approve. We hope to conduct the primary elections sometime in May
this year if the national leadership agrees,” said Masosota.
Former
Ward 5 councilor Master Makope, who is also the Mwenezi DCC political commissar
and head at Avhunga Secondary School, is among the contestants and possesses
enough political capital that may see him carrying the day.
Prominent
Rutenga based businessman Simbarashe Mpofu, Luckson Chikomo, Marvelous Chifumuro,
Takura Mudavose, Jabulani Mberesi, Cuthbert Muzara and former Omar’s campaign
manager Hussim are said to have expressed interests to stand in the primaries.
