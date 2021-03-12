Candidate: Master Makope

Upenyu Chaota

Zanu PF has given the green light to potential candidates who would want to contest in the party’s parliamentary primary elections to replace the late national assembly member Joosbi Omar who died in October last year from a heart attack.

At least seven candidates have expressed interests to stand in the primaries though the party is yet to receive Curriculum Vitaes (CVs).

Zanu PF Masvingo provincial political commissar Jevas Masosota told TellZim News that they have given the green light for aspiring candidates to hit the campaign trail.

“With the lockdown having been loosened, we do not know what will happen to the electoral processes so we want to be ready.

“We do not want a situation where we would be caught off guard hence the reason why we have asked all the aspiring candidates to start campaigning and then handover their CVs to their District Coordinating Committee (DCC) structures who will then deliver them to the province,” said Masosota.

The aspiring candidates are expected to start delivering their CVs starting on Monday, March 15.

Masosota said they have a provisional date for the primary elections but would seek approval from the national leadership.

“We have a provisional date for the primary elections but the national leadership would have to approve. We hope to conduct the primary elections sometime in May this year if the national leadership agrees,” said Masosota.

Former Ward 5 councilor Master Makope, who is also the Mwenezi DCC political commissar and head at Avhunga Secondary School, is among the contestants and possesses enough political capital that may see him carrying the day.

Prominent Rutenga based businessman Simbarashe Mpofu, Luckson Chikomo, Marvelous Chifumuro, Takura Mudavose, Jabulani Mberesi, Cuthbert Muzara and former Omar’s campaign manager Hussim are said to have expressed interests to stand in the primaries.