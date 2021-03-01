File Picture: Nelson Chamisa

…Chebundo has always been Zanu PF says Matemadanda

…Mnangagwa will win by more than 5 million votes in 2023

Upenyu Chaota

While MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa is down and bruised after two officials defected to Zanu PF, the ruling party has come out rubbing more salt to Chamisa’s wounds claiming that the top officials have been in the political wilderness and have returned home.

Blessing Chebundo, who got famous for trouncing President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the Kwekwe parliamentary election back in 2000, was joined by former MDC Alliance senator Lilian Timveous in defecting to Zanu PF early this week.

The defection has send shockwaves in the rank and file of the MDC Alliance with Zanu PF savoring the moment saying the duo has seen the light and others should follow suit.

Zanu PF national political commissar Victor Matemadanda, after receiving his first dose of the Chinese SinoPharm Covid-19 vaccine in Masvingo yesterday (February 24), told journalists that he was excited that the duo had come back home and it was a huge boost for the ruling party ahead of the 2023 elections.

“Those were not defections. I call that people coming back home from the diaspora. Zanu PF is the home. If someone goes to diaspora and then decides to return home, you do not ask where they were but you take comfort in the fact that they are alive and well.

“We are very excited as a party that people of the caliber of Cde Timveous (Lilian) and Cde Chebundo (Blessing) have come back home.

“For your own information, before the formation of the MDC, Cde Chebundo was a Zanu PF district chairperson in Kwekwe and so it just like home coming so we are very happy,” said Matemadanda.

He said the move by Timveous and Chebundo will pave way for others who were still in the political wilderness to come join Zanu PF.

“This is going to show some people that are still in the wilderness that home is home and home is best,” said Matemadanda.

He said President Mnangagwa will gunner more than the projected 5 million presidential votes in 2023 elections as more people keep coming back to join Zanu PF.

“The writing has been put on the wall and it is very clear for everyone that we are going to surpass our target of 5 million presidential votes.

“Our message to those in opposition is that come home and home is Zanu PF. Many people are now realizing that they can no longer stay on the outside and are flocking home,” said Matemadanda.