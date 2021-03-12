Police attend to the accident scene







Veeslee Mhepo

MASVINGO- The crash of a Rujeko bound Zupco commuter omnibus which occurred on Wednesday, March 17, claimed one life while 17 others were injured, after a tyre burst near Masvingo Polytechnic College, TellZim News has learnt.

The deceased Abigail Chidanhika died on the spot after sustaining multiple head injuries when the commuter omnibus burst its front tyre, veered off the road and overturned before landing on its roof.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident and said the body was taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital mortuary.

“A female adult Abigail Chidanhika (34) died on the spot due to multiple head injuries and the other 17 were seriously injured and taken to Masvingo provincial hospital.

“Chidanhika’s body was taken for post mortem. Investigations are now underway and cause of accident will be confirmed soon,” said Dhewa.

Eye witnesses allege the kombi’s front tyre burst and the driver failed to safely stop the vehicle leading to the fateful crush.

“I heard a loud sound which sounded like a tyre burst. The kombi started swerving and it rolled once and landed upside down,” said an eye witness.

Zupco has for long been castigated for contracting vehicles which are not roadworthy thereby risking lives of unsuspecting passengers.