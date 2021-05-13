Monica Mutsvangwa

Wayne Ncube

The Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa has said government marked the 58th celebration of Africa Day with recognition of the progress and achievements made in the advancement of African women’s issues in the country.

The minister said this while addressing a post-cabinet briefing in Harare on May 25 where the day was being celebrated under the theme ‘Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa we want’.

She said the day was the celebration of achievements of women and the progress of the girl child in the task of nation-building regardless of the many challenges that still subsist.

“On Africa Day, we celebrate the achievement of women and the tremendous progress of the girl child in the task of the nation-building. However, there are still challenges to overcome but we have comfort that the goal of gender equality shall be achieved”

“The recent signing of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCTA) agreement held so much promise for economic prosperity and African women will be right there with their male counterparts,” said Mutsvangwa.

In a statement, Woman Coalition of Zimbabwe Masvingo (WCoZ) said that people should focus on “What is the Africa that Women Want?”

“While celebrating the Africa Day under the theme ‘Levers Building the Africa we want’, we should focus on ‘What is the Africa that Women Want?’” reads part of the statement.

Addressing a press conference, Labor Economists and African Democrats leader Linda Masarira said women should ensure that they nurture the continent to unite and build a strong council of African women which will restore Africa’s identity as well as its dignity.

“Women need to occupy their space in Africa to ensure that they nature this continent to unite in our diversity to have a strong council of African women that will restore Africa’s identity and dignity of women in Africa.

“As we celebrate Africa Day, let us remember to celebrate all the women who made life a reality and respect their opinions,” said Masarira.

Africa Day is celebrated yearly to mark the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), now African Union (AU), by leaders of largely newly-independent independent African states who gathered in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 25 May 1963.