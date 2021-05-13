|Monica Mutsvangwa
Wayne Ncube
The Minister of
Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa has said
government marked the 58th celebration of Africa Day with
recognition of the progress and achievements made in the advancement of African
women’s issues in the country.
The minister said this
while addressing a post-cabinet briefing in Harare on May 25 where the day was
being celebrated under the theme ‘Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for
Building the Africa we want’.
She said the day was
the celebration of achievements of women and the progress of the girl child in
the task of nation-building regardless of the many challenges that still
subsist.
“On Africa Day, we
celebrate the achievement of women and the tremendous progress of the girl child
in the task of the nation-building. However, there are still challenges to
overcome but we have comfort that the goal of gender equality shall be achieved”
“The recent signing of
the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCTA) agreement held so much promise
for economic prosperity and African women will be right there with their male
counterparts,” said Mutsvangwa.
In a statement, Woman
Coalition of Zimbabwe Masvingo (WCoZ) said that people should focus on “What is
the Africa that Women Want?”
“While celebrating the
Africa Day under the theme ‘Levers Building the Africa we want’, we should
focus on ‘What is the Africa that Women Want?’” reads part of the statement.
Addressing a press conference,
Labor Economists and African Democrats leader Linda Masarira said women should
ensure that they nurture the continent to unite and build a strong council of
African women which will restore Africa’s identity as well as its dignity.
“Women need to occupy
their space in Africa to ensure that they nature this continent to unite in our
diversity to have a strong council of African women that will restore Africa’s
identity and dignity of women in Africa.
“As we celebrate Africa
Day, let us remember to celebrate all the women who made life a reality and
respect their opinions,” said Masarira.
Africa Day is
celebrated yearly to mark the founding of the Organisation of African Unity
(OAU), now African Union (AU), by leaders of largely newly-independent
independent African states who gathered in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 25 May
1963.
No comments