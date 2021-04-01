Blessed Chauke

Communities in Chiredzi South that were awarded a community radio license say they are still learning the art of the ropes and will not be able to start broadcasting any time soon.

The communities came together and applied for a community radio licence which was granted last year but they have so far not been able to set up operations.

Avuxeni community radio initiative chairperson, Hebert Phikela said they were still mobilising resources and learning how other community-based radios that are already up and running have done it.

“For now we are still learning how it is done; the requirements, the challenges and what needs to be put in place so that we start broadcasting. Recently, our team toured radio stations in Masvingo which are Hevoi FM and GZU Campus Radio.

“We have been awarded a license to broadcast but we had not paid the licence until recently when we raised the fees. Now we are official Avuxeni FM,” said Phikela.

He said since it was their first time implementing such a project, there was a lot of work to be done.

“Locally, there are a lot of preparations to be done since it is our first time and we also have to engage many stakeholders on the work.

“We are busy working on the requirements that are needed to run the radio station so that we can be able to determine the budget,” he said.

During the recent World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) commemorations hosted by Misa Zimbabwe Masvingo Provincial Chapter at Nemanwa growth point, Chiredzi East Member of Parliament (MP) Denford Masiya, who was a panellist, said community radios had a huge role to play in the country.

“Community-owned radio stations mean that the communities need to contribute a lot for the establishment of the radio station. Government will not seek to control any of these stations and they will enjoy their freedom, with authorities only playing a monitoring role,” said Masiya.