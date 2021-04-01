CHIVHU -
Chikomba Rural District Council (CRDC) has introduced clamping and tow-away
by-laws for Chivhu town in a move to decongest its central business district
and increase its revenue base and further put it in a favourable place for town
status.
A
letter by the Chikomba Rural District Council (RDC) planner Norman Maoneni,
which was stamped on April 12 and addressed to the business community shows
that the by-laws came into effect on May 01.
“This
minute serves to advise you to notify your constituency that Chikomba Rural
District Council shall commence enforcing the clamping and tow away by-laws
from May 1 in Chivhu. All members of the business community are requested to
co-operate with this noble cause to avoid inconveniences. We hope to decongest
and improve sanity in our town,” reads part of the letter.
The
town will be charging motorists $50 as parking fees per hour, while clamping
fees have been pegged at US$30 for small vehicles, US$35 for kombis and US$40
for trucks and busses.
Storage
fees are pegged at US$25 per day.
In
a telephone interview with TellZim, Chikomba RDC Chairman Israel Dhikinya said
the development was meant to increase sanity and decongest the central
business.
"The
idea introduced is meant to improve sanity and decongest the small town as well
as increasing the council's revenue. We are calling for the general public to
adhere to the rules as there shall be penalties for offenders," said
Dhikinya.
Located
along the Harare-Beitbridge highway, the small town has a number of food
outlets like Spar,Pick n Pay, Chicken Inn, Rite Chicken that attract a lot of
traffic.
No comments