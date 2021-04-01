Tracy Fuzha

CHIVHU - Chikomba Rural District Council (CRDC) has introduced clamping and tow-away by-laws for Chivhu town in a move to decongest its central business district and increase its revenue base and further put it in a favourable place for town status.

A letter by the Chikomba Rural District Council (RDC) planner Norman Maoneni, which was stamped on April 12 and addressed to the business community shows that the by-laws came into effect on May 01.

“This minute serves to advise you to notify your constituency that Chikomba Rural District Council shall commence enforcing the clamping and tow away by-laws from May 1 in Chivhu. All members of the business community are requested to co-operate with this noble cause to avoid inconveniences. We hope to decongest and improve sanity in our town,” reads part of the letter.

The town will be charging motorists $50 as parking fees per hour, while clamping fees have been pegged at US$30 for small vehicles, US$35 for kombis and US$40 for trucks and busses.

Storage fees are pegged at US$25 per day.

In a telephone interview with TellZim, Chikomba RDC Chairman Israel Dhikinya said the development was meant to increase sanity and decongest the central business.

"The idea introduced is meant to improve sanity and decongest the small town as well as increasing the council's revenue. We are calling for the general public to adhere to the rules as there shall be penalties for offenders," said Dhikinya.

Located along the Harare-Beitbridge highway, the small town has a number of food outlets like Spar,Pick n Pay, Chicken Inn, Rite Chicken that attract a lot of traffic.