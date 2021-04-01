Leonard Chibamu





Tracy Fuzha

CHIVHU - Film producer Leonard Chibamu has been appointed a film panelist in the Nigerian film industry as Africa seeks to develop creative industry that upholds the business philosophy.

Chibamu told TellZim News that he was happy to be discovered as one of the rising film industry experts who can meaningfully contribute and promote the new African film industry agenda to create economic fortunes.

"I am delighted to be identified as the country's best rising film industry artist and in this honor, I hope to represent my country with distinction on the global arena. The opportunity is also going to move a long way in growing my talent and unveil my innovation career which I have had for a long time," he said.

The 'Village Secrets' producer has a rich and diverse academic history, having completed a bachelor’s degree in Banking and Finance and a Master’s degree in finance at Great Zimbabwe University.

He is currently pursuing doctoral studies with the Catholic University of Zimbabwe, with research interests in film and creative related financing matters.

He is also studying towards the attainment of a chartered secretary title and is on Part C of CIS (Chartered Institute of Secretaries and Administrators in Zimbabwe).

Chibamu is a passionate filmmaker and is also a media consultancy with LeoChi , a company registered with the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC).

Chibamu is the writer, director and producer of film sequel Zvoitwasei as well as Village Secrets, a drama series showing on Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation Television (ZBC TV).

Apart from published films, he has written more than four film scripts namely ‘The thicket between two Rivers’, ‘The map on the rock’, ‘I am a Model’, and ‘The River Between and many others’.

"I encourage upcoming film producers and artists to patient and avoid taking drugs as they kills talent. To achieve the desired goals, one needs to work hard and sacrifice his or her pride for a better future as the film industry pays, but definitely not overnight," he said.

He is active in community work and has done a lot of philanthropic works in his Manyene home community in Chivhu.

The film producer has also done a lot of community work in schools and communities with a major thrust in promoting creativity.

He has seen over the creation of Manyene Chivhu Creative Association, a creative group specializing in performing arts.