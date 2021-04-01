Constantino Chiwenga

Kimberly Kusauka

The Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga, who recently toured medical facilities in Manicaland condemned the prevailing conditions at some of the facilities saying their status and what is on the ground were in contrast.

Chiwenga, who also doubles as the country’s Vice President, recently toured Nyanga District Hospital and Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.

In his speech, Chiwenga said the Chitepo medical facility was below par and that it did not match the provincial referral hospital status.

“The hospital lacks some facilities that would make it a (proper) provincial hospital hence it’s a provincial hospital in name only,” said Chiwenga.

He also emphasized the need to equip these health facilities with modern equipment in order to deliver high quality health services.

Chiwenga also noted that the hospital served close to two million people and that additional infrastructure was needed as a matter of urgency.

“Manicaland province has a total population of 1.7 million people and they get their health care from the provincial hospital hence there is need to improve the standards of the health facilities at the hospital,” said Chiwenga.

He however complemented the hospital authorities for answering on the government’s call to create Covid-19 isolation centres in all the 10 provinces.

“The hospital managed to turn 14 intensive care units with 14 beds into Covid-19 isolation centre as part of the government’s wholesome fight against Covid-19 pandemic,” said Chiwenga.