George chimwayange

MASVINGO - The Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations (ZHOCD) last week held a dialogue session at Assemblies of God in Hillside to discuss how to improve and strengthen a good relationship with organizations for the sake of development.

The meber organisations that organised the event are Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP), Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC), Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe (EFZ), Union for Development of Apostolic and Zionist Churches in Zimbabwe (UDACIZA) and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Speaking at the event, Masvingo Assistant District Development Coordinator (DDC) Kenneth Madziva appreciated the good work that churches were doing to partner government for development.

He credited the organisation for doing great works in communities including the construction of a water pipe at Morgenster Hospital which has improved the daily life of the community.

“We can’t work alone without the support of churches as our duty is to promote development through citizen participation,” said Madziva.

Representing the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development was John Masvinhu who said women needed to take advantage of opportunities created by these stakeholders to develop themselves.

“Women should promote development through initiating their own projects that they want to work on and the ministry will provide some training and funding,” said Masvinhu.

Yemurai Dzvairo, who represented Masvingo Rural District Council, said the community was the main key for development to happen.

She said local authorities derived their mandate from the need to serve communities and all facilities built should benefit their communities.

“We are trying our best to develop and improve service delivery by building schools. We recently built Chirichoga Primary School and some of our clinics have solar-powered boreholes while refuse management has been improved at many business centres,” said Dzvairo.

Many participants also said churches ought to promote community sports so as to encourage people to stay physically fit and ultimately reduce the health bill of community members.