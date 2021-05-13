|Clemence Chiduwa
Cephas Shava
MWENEZI
-
Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Development Clemence Chiduwa recently
declared that all government workers belonged to the ruling Zanu PF party and
they are under obligation to support the party.
However, Section 200
(5) of the national constitution obligates political neutrality for all civil
servants.
Chiduwa expressed his
sentiments to invited heads of government departments and Zanu PF structures
who gathered for the party's inter-district meeting which was held at Rutenga
growth point's Council Hall on Saturday, May 22.
In a bold-worded
statement during his address, Chiduwa declared and bragged that in other
districts of the province, civil servants had been chanting Zanu PF slogans at
various gatherings for a long time.
"All government
workers are working for Zanu PF. In my own home area of Zaka, government
workers are now fully-aware that whenever there is a gathering, they stand and
chant our party slogans because they are working for Zanu PF.
“Here in Mwenezi, we
are looking forward to a situation whereby government workers know that they
are working for Zanu PF," said Chiduwa.
During his address, the
Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs, Ezra Chadzamira who preached
the gospel of development and unity in line with the policy of devolution, also
maintained that government workers belong to Zanu PF.
Chadzamira pointed out
that, with 25 000 hectares having already been identified in Mwenezi, vast
tracts of land with capacity to feed the whole nation will be put under
irrigation.
He said all
stakeholders needed to work together so as to achieve President Emmerson
Mnangangwa's Vision 2030.
The Inter-district
meeting, which was attended by several Zanu PF provincial bigwigs, also had former
MDC Alliance heavyweight Tongai Matutu in attendance.
During his own remarks,
Matutu lambasted the opposition party and pledged to recruit several MDC
Alliance supporters to Zanu PF.
No comments